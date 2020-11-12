Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt injects $1 billion into Gwayi-Shangani Dam project

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has since the beginning of last year injected more than $1 billion towards the Gwayi-Shangani Dam in Matabeleland North as the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa steps up efforts to complete the massive project.

It is envisaged that once complete, the Gwayi-Shangani Dam will permanently address Bulawayo's perennial water challenges.

The dam site, which is located in Hwange District, is also set to benefit the districts of Binga and Lupane, as well as communities staying along the proposed pipeline which will be constructed with a series of booster water pumping stations along the way to Bulawayo.

Bulawayo is facing the worst water crisis in years largely due to the effects of climate change and depleting water levels at the city supply dams located in Matabeleland South province.

The dam will have a net holding capacity of 650 million cubic metres of water, which is 1,8 times bigger than the capacity of Bulawayo's five supply dams. Government has so far channeled at least US$122 million under the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) to speed up the project.

The project, which was initially scheduled to be completed in December 2021, is now expected to be finished in December 2022 after it was stalled due to Covid-19. In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) corporate communications manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said since March 2019, Government disbursed in excess of $1 billion towards the construction of Gwayi-Shangani Dam.

"From March 2019 to date Government has disbursed a total of $1 006 570 996, 95 for the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project. Construction of the dam, however, slowed down this year principally on account of the Covid-19 induced lockdown and travel restrictions, and is expected to go full throttle once the contractor's critical staff return to site," she said.

"The contractor, China Water and Electric Corporation's engineers, who are involved in the project, travelled to China in December last year.

"They have not been able to return to the project due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions with most air travel halted and borders closed."

The dam, set to be Zimbabwe's third largest inland water body after Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi, both in Masvingo Province, is part of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP). Gwayi-Shangani Dam, along with the recently commissioned Marovanyati Dam, are some of the dam construction projects whose completion the Government has given top priority under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which was recently replaced by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) launched by President Mnangagwa on Monday in Harare.

"Regardless of this setback, other work is underway at the construction site, which will see the smooth rejuvenation of the project once the relevant personnel from the contractor return to Zimbabwe. Zinwa engineers and other staff involved in the project also remain on the ground and ready to oversee the construction work," said Mrs Munyonga.

She said work underway at the site includes the crushing of concrete aggregates, the preparation of river sand, casting of precast concrete elements and the construction of a permanent access road to the outlets.

The construction site is located 245km away Bulawayo. Gwayi-Shangani Dam is situated in region four which is characterised by low rainfall patterns and high temperatures. After the completion of the construction of the dam, there will also be the construction of a power station which will contribute 10 megawatts to the national grid.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Average Zimbabwean needed US$1.53 per day in October

33 mins ago | 41 Views

Setting the record straight about King Mzilikazi The Mthwakazi King

36 mins ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa gives in to Ndewere's demands

43 mins ago | 263 Views

Khupe mulls virtual congress

45 mins ago | 139 Views

Govt orders all Zimbabwe companies to re-register

46 mins ago | 126 Views

Kazembe, Registrar-General taken to court

49 mins ago | 89 Views

Vic Falls teenager appointed Unicef climate advocate

50 mins ago | 24 Views

'BCC has no chemicals to fight mosquitoes'

50 mins ago | 30 Views

19 ZCTU leaders acquitted for 2018 tax protests

51 mins ago | 19 Views

FCB set to retrench employees

52 mins ago | 70 Views

Kamambo's trial postponed again

53 mins ago | 16 Views

Munetsi in club-versus-country row

54 mins ago | 51 Views

Teen dies aboard bus

54 mins ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MP implicated in gold wars

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Chikurubi in dire water situation

57 mins ago | 22 Views

Chin'ono bail appeal ruling tomorrow

58 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand schools closure

58 mins ago | 159 Views

Mashonaland police apologise over wrong Magwegwe spelling

59 mins ago | 123 Views

Mthuli Ncube to present 2021 national budget

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Covid-19 menace grips Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Hyenas attack, devour man

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Gas tank blast guts apartments

1 hr ago | 90 Views

MDC -Alliance vice presidents' trial date set

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Rushwaya appeals for bail at High Court

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Civil servants in major climbdown

10 hrs ago | 1938 Views

5 best casino sites that serve Africa

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Amazing astronomical discoveries that changed our vision of space

10 hrs ago | 484 Views

Ubuntu/Hunhu is misplaced in African societies: Give me signs of...?

17 hrs ago | 764 Views

Jay-Z inks another South African athlete

17 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Bushiri takes refuge in Malawian custody

17 hrs ago | 4055 Views

MRP Officials confront Magwegwe Police over misspelt station name

17 hrs ago | 2853 Views

How can developers properly protect their copyrights?

18 hrs ago | 226 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Grace Mugabe saving him from junta

18 hrs ago | 3944 Views

Govt has failed to resolve strike by teachers, and all civil servants

18 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Netone launches a better airtime facility

20 hrs ago | 1895 Views

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

22 hrs ago | 2135 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days