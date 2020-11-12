Chin'ono bail appeal ruling tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGH Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has deferred the ruling on a bail application by incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin'ono to tomorrow.Chin'ono is in custody at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.He was last week denied bail by Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who stated that the journalist had the "propensity to commit other offences".In their appeal against the ruling, Chin'ono's lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Doug Coltart yesterday argued that Gofa erred in denying their client bail.Chin'ono is on bail on another charge of inciting public violence.