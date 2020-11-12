Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chin'ono bail appeal ruling tomorrow

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGH Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has deferred the ruling on a bail application by incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin'ono to tomorrow.

Chin'ono is in custody at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

He was last week denied bail by Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who stated that the journalist had the "propensity to commit other offences".

In their appeal against the ruling, Chin'ono's lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Doug Coltart yesterday argued that Gofa erred in denying their client bail.

Chin'ono is on bail on another charge of inciting public violence.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Average Zimbabwean needed US$1.53 per day in October

36 mins ago | 48 Views

Setting the record straight about King Mzilikazi The Mthwakazi King

39 mins ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa gives in to Ndewere's demands

46 mins ago | 292 Views

Khupe mulls virtual congress

48 mins ago | 156 Views

Govt orders all Zimbabwe companies to re-register

49 mins ago | 137 Views

Kazembe, Registrar-General taken to court

52 mins ago | 101 Views

Vic Falls teenager appointed Unicef climate advocate

53 mins ago | 26 Views

'BCC has no chemicals to fight mosquitoes'

53 mins ago | 32 Views

19 ZCTU leaders acquitted for 2018 tax protests

54 mins ago | 19 Views

FCB set to retrench employees

55 mins ago | 78 Views

Kamambo's trial postponed again

56 mins ago | 19 Views

Munetsi in club-versus-country row

57 mins ago | 56 Views

Teen dies aboard bus

57 mins ago | 176 Views

Zanu-PF MP implicated in gold wars

57 mins ago | 66 Views

Chikurubi in dire water situation

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand schools closure

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Mashonaland police apologise over wrong Magwegwe spelling

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Mthuli Ncube to present 2021 national budget

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Govt injects $1 billion into Gwayi-Shangani Dam project

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Covid-19 menace grips Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Hyenas attack, devour man

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Gas tank blast guts apartments

1 hr ago | 95 Views

MDC -Alliance vice presidents' trial date set

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Rushwaya appeals for bail at High Court

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Civil servants in major climbdown

10 hrs ago | 1951 Views

5 best casino sites that serve Africa

10 hrs ago | 201 Views

Amazing astronomical discoveries that changed our vision of space

10 hrs ago | 490 Views

Ubuntu/Hunhu is misplaced in African societies: Give me signs of...?

17 hrs ago | 764 Views

Jay-Z inks another South African athlete

17 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Bushiri takes refuge in Malawian custody

17 hrs ago | 4065 Views

MRP Officials confront Magwegwe Police over misspelt station name

17 hrs ago | 2860 Views

How can developers properly protect their copyrights?

18 hrs ago | 226 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Grace Mugabe saving him from junta

18 hrs ago | 3952 Views

Govt has failed to resolve strike by teachers, and all civil servants

18 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Netone launches a better airtime facility

20 hrs ago | 1895 Views

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

22 hrs ago | 2143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days