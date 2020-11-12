Chikurubi in dire water situation

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court, challenging the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) to provide water and medication to inmates at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.The application was made following reports that inmates, struggling to access drinking water, were also going for days without bathing due to water shortages.The matter will be set down for hearing today before Justice Siyabona Musithu.The rights group is seeking an order to compel the ZPCS and government to take measures to address the inhuman and degrading conditions prisoners are being subjected to.The ZPCS, ministers Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice), Anxious Masuka (Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement) and Mthuli Ncube (Finance) were cited in their official capacities as respondents.According to the NGO Forum, the water situation is so dire that inmates are forced to forego bathing after spending weeks without water. Inmates are now relying on wells for drinking water."As a result of this water shortage there is now an outbreak of diarrhoea and there is no medication," the NGO Forum said.