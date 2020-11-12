Latest News Editor's Choice


Teen dies aboard bus

by Staff reporter
A 17-YEAR-OLD girl died on Tuesday morning while aboard a Masvingo-bound bus.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, saying they were yet to establish the cause of death.

Chivhu General Hospital medical superintendent Alice Kanyemba said investigations were underway to establish the cause of death, but it was being treated as a COVID-19 case.

Mwanza said the teenage girl was discovered dead on crossing Pimbi River along the Harare-Masvingo Highway by a bus inspector who was checking passengers' tickets.

The inspector notified the driver and made a report at Featherstone Police Station.

The body was taken to Chivhu General Hospital for post-mortem.

Source - newsday

