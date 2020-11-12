Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe mulls virtual congress

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THOKOZANI Khupe's MDC-T is mulling holding an online congress to elect a new party leader following the death of its founder Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.

The party said it could not risk bringing its 4 000 delegates together due to COVID-19 fears.

The party's extraordinary congress is scheduled to take place between December 12 and 20 this year.

However, some party contestants have accused Khupe and acting secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora of engaging in dirty tricks ahead of the extraordinary congress that was ordered by the Supreme Court early this year.

Disgruntled party officials said the congress delegates were only known to the pair.

Mwonzora confirmed that the party was considering a virtual extraordinary congress due to COVID-19 fears.

"It is an option that we are considering. However, there are other options, including decentralisation of the congress," Mwonzora said.

There was an outcry last week over a virtual national council meeting that nominated four presidential candidates, Khupe, Mwonzora, acting chair Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri.

The decision came after the national standing committee resolved to abandon the provincial nominations at a meeting held in Nyanga a fortnight ago.

The national council meeting resolved to fire party national organiser, Abednico Bhebhe for challenging congress preparations.

Bhebhe's expulsion meant that he was disqualified from contesting for the presidency.

Initially, Khupe and Mwonzora were said to have been pushing for the nomination of only two candidates to contest for the presidency, with Mudzuri and Komichi only included after they protested.



Source - newsday

