Zimbabwe reels over junk cars from East Asia

by Reinford Khumalo

Authorities are coming under growing pressure that will lift Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity to stem the dumping of sub-standard goods in the country, including poor quality vehicles mainly from East Asia.This comes as Auditor-General Mildred Chiri has noted that Zimbabwe imported a staggering 239 042 second hand vehicles between January 2015 and September 2018 alone at a huge cost of at least US$200 million in scarce foreign currency.more to follow