NetOne unveils new service

by Staff reporter

State owned mobile network operator, NetOne has unveiled a new platform that allows individuals and vendors to sell and buy electronic airtime at a discount.Addressing delegates at an appreciation ceremony in Harare this week NetOne zone one commander Sherpard Muyutu said the new service was in line with global technological advancement and promoted paperless regime.Known as E-top up the charge free electronic airtime distribution service allows the country's second largest telecoms company's customers to buy and distribute airtime virtually.