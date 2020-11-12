Minister grilled over corruption

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe anti-corruption commission (ZACC) interrogated depute Health and Child Health Care minister John Mangwiro pending the finalisation of his corruption allegations docket relating to a coronavirus tender.Mangwiro is alleged to have arm twisted executives of the national Pharmaceutical Company to award a US$5.6 million COVID 19tender to a firm Young Health care which authorities claim was not registered to participate in Government tenders at the time.More to follow......