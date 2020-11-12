Attempted rape at MDC HQ

News / National

by Staff reporter

An MDC youth official Tendai Muchekahanzu yesterday appeared in court accused of trying to rape a party employee at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai house headquarters popularly known as Harvest house.The 46-year-old was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga who reminded him out of custody on $2 000 bail.More to follow....