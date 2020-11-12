Latest News Editor's Choice


Justice Ndewere tribunal sworn in

by Staff reporter
A three-member tribunal led by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako was sworn in yesterday by President Mnangagwa to inquire into the fitness of suspended High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere, to hold office.

The other members are lawyers Mr Charles Warara and Ms Yvonne Masvora. Justice Ndewere was automatically suspended two weeks ago following President Mnangagwa's appointment of the three-member team on the recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The commission reportedly alleges slipshod work and a large batch of overdue judgments.



Source - the herald

