Chamisa's MDC, G40 clash over 'abductions'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Claims by the opposition MDC-Alliance that its members are routinely abducted by State agents have been exposed as nothing but sheer fabrications following the recent exoneration of a senior party official accused of being behind the alleged kidnapping of Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo last July.In revelations that have shocked the rank and file of the beleaguered opposition party, some senior MDC-A officials are pointing fingers at fellow members whom they accuse of working with the G40 faction to fabricate abduction tales.Journalist-cum-political activist with close links to the G40, Mduduzi Mathuthu, has come out guns blazing accusing the opposition party of protecting and exonerating Bulawayo women's assembly chairperson Ms Tendai Masotsha in the abduction of Muchehiwa.In a rant posted on his Twitter handle, Mathuthu challenged the MDC-A leadership to come clean over the abduction of Muchehiwa.