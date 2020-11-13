Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere 'blasted' for being sympathetic to Chin'ono

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
Exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere has come under fire on microblogging Twitter for being sympathetic to incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

Kasukuwere said he is praying for Chin'ono as his pain is also the pain of the nation.

"We pray for you Hopewell. Your pain is our pain, remain strong my brother," reads Kasukuwere's tweet.



"Your late boss and your crew were the architects of all these if you were good leaders this wouldn't be happening. these guys are just carrying on without your side but it's exactly what used to happen when you were in power," E Muza tweeted.

Another user Cedric said Kasukuwere did more harm.

"Haiwawo Tyson have done worse to your adversaries. Zvikuitika Kuna Hopewell izvo masignature markes enyu."

"Remember to pray for the souls of those that died in 200 July 2008 Thank you🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," Esquire Conant Masocha said.

 Shoko Mukanya was astonished that Kasukuwere was praying.

"Aghhhhh Ndimi makunamata here."


Meanwhile, HIGH Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has deferred the ruling on a bail application by the incarcerated journalist to tomorrow.

Source - Byo24News

