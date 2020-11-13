Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mapisa-Nqakula defends decision to give ANC delegation airlift To Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday again defended giving an African National Congress (ANC) delegation a lift to Zimbabwe.

Mapisa-Nqakula came under criticism earlier this year when she allowed an ANC delegation to hitch a lift with her on the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) jet.

The minister was again grilled by MPs on Wednesday while answering questions as part of the security cluster.

She said the decision to travel to Zimbabwe with the delegation was not taken lightly and involved matters of national security.

"I have been made to feel like I woke up in the morning, I took an aircraft, and I went to the Livingstone to see the waterfalls, I did not do that," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said giving members of the ANC a lift was not out of the ordinary as the party and the government shared the same interests.

"It would have been very selfish of me to just jump into an aircraft alone and fly to Zimbabwe leaving people who were also going to Zimbabwe to deal with the same issues which I was meant to go and deal with," she said.

The minister told MPs the ANC had since footed the bill for the trip.

Source - ewn

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa wants farmers evicted

49 mins ago | 21 Views

VID officer swallows bribe money to avoid arrest

51 mins ago | 45 Views

Family wrangle defers Moana funeral service

51 mins ago | 33 Views

Canaan Banana's son dies, Mnangagwa mourns

54 mins ago | 41 Views

Ex-NetOne boss claims bullying

55 mins ago | 23 Views

Mohadi to launch Presidential Teak Grease Programme in Gwanda

56 mins ago | 22 Views

Skhu to drop second album

56 mins ago | 12 Views

Man killed over gambling bet

57 mins ago | 16 Views

Malawi court releases Bushiri, wife 'unconditionally'

58 mins ago | 40 Views

Fresh details on land scam

58 mins ago | 16 Views

My experience as a returning resident

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF finalises DCC vetting process

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Corruption rocks Mines ministry

1 hr ago | 87 Views

2017 coup targeted 'criminals around Mugabe' and now it's payback time - we are but mice to these Zanu PF thugs

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Kasukuwere 'blasted' for being sympathetic to Chin'ono

5 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Econet offers festive cheer, launches massive Christmas promotion

6 hrs ago | 636 Views

Business mistakes and errors that you need to avoid

7 hrs ago | 637 Views

Benefits of travelling in business relations

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Kwaito star 'Mshoza' dies at 37

10 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Prophet Bushiri's case (an analysis)

14 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Chamisa goes down as Mnangagwa rises high

14 hrs ago | 7249 Views

Chamisa's MDC, G40 clash over 'abductions'

16 hrs ago | 3204 Views

Justice Ndewere tribunal sworn in

16 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Attempted rape at MDC HQ

16 hrs ago | 4225 Views

I'm not a flight risk, says Rushwaya

16 hrs ago | 3006 Views

Minister grilled over corruption

16 hrs ago | 2177 Views

NetOne unveils new service

16 hrs ago | 1906 Views

'Too many taxes fueling gold smuggling'

16 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zimbabwe reels over junk cars from East Asia

16 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Average Zimbabwean needed US$1.53 per day in October

16 hrs ago | 904 Views

Setting the record straight about King Mzilikazi The Mthwakazi King

17 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mnangagwa gives in to Ndewere's demands

17 hrs ago | 11060 Views

Khupe mulls virtual congress

17 hrs ago | 2903 Views

Govt orders all Zimbabwe companies to re-register

17 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Kazembe, Registrar-General taken to court

17 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Vic Falls teenager appointed Unicef climate advocate

17 hrs ago | 439 Views

'BCC has no chemicals to fight mosquitoes'

17 hrs ago | 318 Views

19 ZCTU leaders acquitted for 2018 tax protests

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

FCB set to retrench employees

17 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Kamambo's trial postponed again

17 hrs ago | 191 Views

Munetsi in club-versus-country row

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Teen dies aboard bus

17 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Zanu-PF MP implicated in gold wars

17 hrs ago | 693 Views

Chikurubi in dire water situation

17 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chin'ono bail appeal ruling tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand schools closure

17 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Mashonaland police apologise over wrong Magwegwe spelling

17 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Mthuli Ncube to present 2021 national budget

17 hrs ago | 942 Views

Govt injects $1 billion into Gwayi-Shangani Dam project

17 hrs ago | 500 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days