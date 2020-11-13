Man killed over gambling bet

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD Silobela man died from injuries he sustained after his friend attacked him over gambling money.Reason Muroyi of Chief Malisa in Silobela, was fatally attacked by Padorn Nkomo after the two had misunderstanding as they were gambling in a bush.Midlands Provincial Police Spokesman, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident saying Nkomo had been arrested.According to police, on 17 November this year, around 6:30pm, Muroyi and Nkomo were gambling in a bushy area about 100 meters away from Malisa Tuck-shop."The two had a misunderstanding over bet money and Nkomo attacked the now deceased," said Inspector Goko.Nkomo allegedly punched Muroyi several times on the face until he was restrained by one Mr Thabani Gwenda.But as Muroyi walked free, Nkomo pounced and stabbed him with a sharp object once on the left cheek and on the right side of the head.Leaving Muroyi lying in a pool of blood, Nkomo fled from the scene.Gwenda with the help of other villagers, carried Muroyi to Malisa Clinic where he died upon admission.Police were alerted leading to Nkomo's arrest.Meanwhile, in another case a Zhombe man was beaten to death in a case of retribution.According to police, Nhlonipho Weza (22) was beaten to death by Nontobeko Wodzonga and Shelton Makarika for allegedly attacking Wodzonga's younger brother sometime in October."On 15 November this year around 9pm at Miriri Tuck-shop in Mangwizi, the two accused persons were drinking beer when the now deceased arrived," said Inspector Goko.The two accused persons allegedly confronted Weza quizzing him why he had attacked Wodzonga ‘s brother.A misunderstanding ensued and the duo allegedly dragged Weza outside the tuck-shop where they attacked him with knobkerries and logs all over the body.Wodzonga and Makarika fled, leaving Weza lying in a pool of blood.He was rushed to Malamulela Clinic where he died upon admission.The matter was reported at Malamulela Police Post leading to the arrest of the suspects.