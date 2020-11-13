Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Skhu to drop second album

by Staff reporter
38 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo gospel muso, Sikhululiwe "Skhu" Sibanda is set to release her second offing in December which she wants to use to remind people about the return of Jesus Christ.

The album titled 'The coming of the Lord' will be a follow up to Skhu's first offering, ‘A prayer away' which she recorded in 2018.

In an interview, Skhu said the eight-track album was inspired mainly by the Covid-19 pandemic as it came as a sign of the return of the Lord and also the need for Jesus' intervention to heal his people.

"I saw the signs of the end of times and I thought of having an album which would remind people of the need to prepare for His Second coming and also ask God to forgive them in these tough times of Covid-19," she said.

The album also contains some Xhosa tracks which she said was a move to ensure that the gospel is spread to everyone.

"I have tracks with Tolerance and another with Thelma as well as a Xhosa track. I thought of having a Xhosa track so as to accommodate everyone so that I spread the word to all the people. In my first album, I only sang in three languages so I thought of adding Xhosa to English, Ndebele and Shona," she said.

Skhu (31), who draws her inspiration from her church leader, Reverend Roswell Zulu of the Apostolic Faith Church in Africa said she could not have collaborations for this album as most artistes were unavailable.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mohadi to launch Presidential Teak Grease Programme in Gwanda

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Man killed over gambling bet

1 min ago | 0 Views

Malawi court releases Bushiri, wife 'unconditionally'

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Fresh details on land scam

2 mins ago | 3 Views

My experience as a returning resident

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF finalises DCC vetting process

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Corruption rocks Mines ministry

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Mapisa-Nqakula defends decision to give ANC delegation airlift To Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | 13 Views

2017 coup targeted 'criminals around Mugabe' and now it's payback time - we are but mice to these Zanu PF thugs

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Kasukuwere 'blasted' for being sympathetic to Chin'ono

4 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Econet offers festive cheer, launches massive Christmas promotion

5 hrs ago | 606 Views

Business mistakes and errors that you need to avoid

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

Benefits of travelling in business relations

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Kwaito star 'Mshoza' dies at 37

9 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Prophet Bushiri's case (an analysis)

13 hrs ago | 3419 Views

Chamisa goes down as Mnangagwa rises high

13 hrs ago | 7168 Views

Chamisa's MDC, G40 clash over 'abductions'

15 hrs ago | 3177 Views

Justice Ndewere tribunal sworn in

15 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Attempted rape at MDC HQ

15 hrs ago | 4192 Views

I'm not a flight risk, says Rushwaya

15 hrs ago | 2967 Views

Minister grilled over corruption

15 hrs ago | 2173 Views

NetOne unveils new service

15 hrs ago | 1884 Views

'Too many taxes fueling gold smuggling'

15 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zimbabwe reels over junk cars from East Asia

15 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Average Zimbabwean needed US$1.53 per day in October

16 hrs ago | 897 Views

Setting the record straight about King Mzilikazi The Mthwakazi King

16 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Mnangagwa gives in to Ndewere's demands

16 hrs ago | 10913 Views

Khupe mulls virtual congress

16 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Govt orders all Zimbabwe companies to re-register

16 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Kazembe, Registrar-General taken to court

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Vic Falls teenager appointed Unicef climate advocate

16 hrs ago | 434 Views

'BCC has no chemicals to fight mosquitoes'

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

19 ZCTU leaders acquitted for 2018 tax protests

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

FCB set to retrench employees

16 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Kamambo's trial postponed again

16 hrs ago | 191 Views

Munetsi in club-versus-country row

16 hrs ago | 662 Views

Teen dies aboard bus

16 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Zanu-PF MP implicated in gold wars

16 hrs ago | 684 Views

Chikurubi in dire water situation

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chin'ono bail appeal ruling tomorrow

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand schools closure

16 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Mashonaland police apologise over wrong Magwegwe spelling

16 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mthuli Ncube to present 2021 national budget

16 hrs ago | 941 Views

Govt injects $1 billion into Gwayi-Shangani Dam project

16 hrs ago | 490 Views

Covid-19 menace grips Matabeleland

16 hrs ago | 627 Views

Hyenas attack, devour man

16 hrs ago | 864 Views

Gas tank blast guts apartments

16 hrs ago | 515 Views

MDC -Alliance vice presidents' trial date set

16 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Rushwaya appeals for bail at High Court

16 hrs ago | 361 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days