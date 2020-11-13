Skhu to drop second album

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo gospel muso, Sikhululiwe "Skhu" Sibanda is set to release her second offing in December which she wants to use to remind people about the return of Jesus Christ.The album titled 'The coming of the Lord' will be a follow up to Skhu's first offering, ‘A prayer away' which she recorded in 2018.In an interview, Skhu said the eight-track album was inspired mainly by the Covid-19 pandemic as it came as a sign of the return of the Lord and also the need for Jesus' intervention to heal his people."I saw the signs of the end of times and I thought of having an album which would remind people of the need to prepare for His Second coming and also ask God to forgive them in these tough times of Covid-19," she said.The album also contains some Xhosa tracks which she said was a move to ensure that the gospel is spread to everyone."I have tracks with Tolerance and another with Thelma as well as a Xhosa track. I thought of having a Xhosa track so as to accommodate everyone so that I spread the word to all the people. In my first album, I only sang in three languages so I thought of adding Xhosa to English, Ndebele and Shona," she said.Skhu (31), who draws her inspiration from her church leader, Reverend Roswell Zulu of the Apostolic Faith Church in Africa said she could not have collaborations for this album as most artistes were unavailable.