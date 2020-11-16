COVID-19 cases on the increase

News / National

by Staff reporter

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called upon the world to be continually cautious about the COVID -19 pandemic.In his opening remarks at a media briefing on Covid-19 on November 16, the director general said there is no time for complacency as there is a surge in the number of cases."Right now we are extremely concerned by the surge in cases we're seeing in some countries. Particularly in Europe and the Americas, health workers and health systems are being pushed to the breaking point," he said.Dr Ghebreyesus highlighted that WHO has issued guidance and tools to increase capacity for the medical and public health workforce and supplies and facilities to manage COVID-19."WHO and partners are working with governments and health leaders to ensure that there is cover for health workers that are sick," he said. According to WHO there are 55 326 907 confirmed cases, 1 333 742 confirmed deaths in 220 countries across the globe since the start of the pandemic up to November 18.On the other hand, Africa has recorded 1 416 524 cases and 31 867 deaths in the 47 countries.In Zimbabwe there are a total 8 981 Covid-19 positive cases, and 261 deaths and 8 184 recoveries in the country by November 19. Cumulative tests done total 264 394.The WHO director general urged countries take extreme measures to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 adding it was time to invest in the systems that will prevent further waves of the virus.WHO is working in collaboration with scientists, business, and health organizations through the ACT Accelerator to speed up the pandemic response.