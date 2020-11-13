Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi remembers JJ Rawlings

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings who died last week has been described as a Pan Africanist and statesman who was an inspiration not only to Ghana, but to Africa as a whole.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who signed the book of condolences at the Ghanaian Embassy in Harare yesterday, said Rawlings left a legacy that should be emulated.

VP Mohadi said he received the news with shock and Zimbabwe was mourning with the people of Ghana.

"He was a friend of Zimbabwe. He was an inspiration to the young republics like us Zimbabwe. We have lost a Pan Africanist, a statesman par excellence here in Africa. "Africa has lost one of its giants, one of its greatest sons has just departed. We received the news of his departure with shock here in Zimbabwe.

"We know him personally and we were with him last year in September when he came to the funeral of former President of Zimbabwe (Robert Mugabe). Today it is him who is gone. We are very shocked and we are mourning together with the people of Ghana and the entire world.

"We are indeed deeply hurt by his sudden departure. Ghanaian Charge d'Affaires Mrs Alberta Quartey said the late Rawlings was a nationalist until his death and was loved by all people.

She said the former president was a humble, charismatic and an illustrious son not only for Ghana, but the whole of Africa, who worked well with all people.

Source - the herald

