Minister tests positive for Covid-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka yesterday tested positive for Covid-19. Minister Mliswa-Chikoka, who was tested at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital using the GeneXpert machine, said she was in a stable condition and self-isolating at home."Today I tested positive for Covid-19. I went for testing after exhibiting mild symptoms. I am in a stable condition and in self-isolation as per World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Child Care protocols on curbing the spread of the virus," she said.Minister Mliswa-Chikoka, who is the provincial chairperson of the Covid-19 task force team said the pandemic was real and urged people to be careful.She said her immediate contacts, including her staff and family members, were undergoing tests.