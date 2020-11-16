Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BAZ set to issue 6 TV licences

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) is today expected to announce the awarding of operating licences to six new television stations in an historic event that sets the stage for the end of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation monopoly.

In an advisory note yesterday, BAZ said it would hold a media conference today.

"The Press conference will address the free-to-air national commercial television licences," said BAZ in a statement.

Public hearings for the allocation of six free-to-air commercial television licences were held last month, demonstrating President Mnangagwa's commitment to having more services in line with Government's desire to liberalise the media.

Fourteen applications were lodged with BAZ.

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) is among the applicants.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

2 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Machete gang robs rival miner of US$15 000

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga bemoans corruption at NatPharm

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Shocking tollgates, licensing fees hike

3 hrs ago | 363 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days