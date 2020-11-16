Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-NetOne boss denies charge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENDED NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje yesterday denied allegations of criminal abuse of office levelled against him after then board member Paradzai Mutandwa Chakona allocated him a house as chairman of the human resources committee without approval of the full board.

He said the allegations were part of the new board's "bullying tactics" and that he and Chakona had acted according to their mandates and followed the practice at NetOne of allocating an official residence to the CEO.

NetOne states that such a benefit can be recommended by the human resources committee but must be approved by the full board before it is given. Chakona, who is jointly charged with Muchenje, also denied the charges saying what he did was above board.

The two, represented by Advocate Taona Wayne Nyamakura and Mr Innocent Chingarande, told the court that NetOne had a policy of accommodating its chief executive in company houses.

They argued that according to the law, NetOne was not a public entity, but a private company although with the State as sole shareholder, and so they were not public officers. It is alleged that the two connived to allocate Muchenje a housing benefit without NetOne board approval leading to the company losing $363 875 through underpayment of rent.

"They will state that both of them acted within the terms of their mandates and will deny the allegations of criminality," said their legal counsel.

"The background shows the belligerence, bullying tactics and vengeance on the part of the current board of NetOne, ably assisted by a constitutional body that is supposed to stand against such conduct.

"The accused will deny that they are public officers as defined in the Criminal Law and Codification Act and will put the State to proof,"

"Only if need arises, the accused will state that contrary to State's contrived allegations, NetOne has a policy of accommodating the chief executive at a company property as a CEO entertains both local and international guests at his residence."

The two also told the court that the NetOne board of directors delegated authority to Chakona to execute a suitable agreement in respect of the said property, in his official capacity as the chairperson of the human resource committee.

They said Chakona acted within his mandate. Muchenje claimed that he never tampered with the housing benefit as he was only employed by NetOne while it was already in existence. He said he was extended a benefit by his employed and duly accepted it.

Muchenje and Chakona also queried the evaluation of the amount of prejudice that NetOne allegedly suffered when he was staying in the Borrowdale house, saying it was not binding at all.

"They will deny that the valuation by Pam Golding is not binding as alleged by the State.

"They will further State that there is no law or regulation giving valuation by Pam Golding the force of law and will put State to proof," they said in their defence.

State witness, Ms Susan Muchaneta Mutangadura, who is the acting NetOne board chairperson, said there was a requirement that the two had to get authority from the board to have the benefit approved.

"The process starts with a proposal by management and this would go to the human resources committee because it is a benefit," she said.

"If the committee was persuaded and justification for proposal was given, the committee would refer to full board."

She said the process was not done. Ms Mutangadura will continue with her testimony on December 11 this year when the trial continues.

Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro presided while Mr George Manokore appeared for the State.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

2 hrs ago | 540 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

2 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Machete gang robs rival miner of US$15 000

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga bemoans corruption at NatPharm

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Shocking tollgates, licensing fees hike

3 hrs ago | 363 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days