Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo magistrate lashed out at a police officer who stabbed his friend with a kitchen knife on the cheek for drinking his hot stuff describing him as a "monster and rogue" cop who has dragged the name of the police into disrepute.

Stephen Ndhlovu who appeared most disturbed that the police officer Bruce Tendai Nyamujara (34) who was stationed at Bulawayo Central used a dangerous weapon which has on numerous occasions caused deaths subsequently condemned him to jail for an effective of 24 months with hard labour.

Nyamujara who pleaded not guilty to assault was however, convicted after a full trial and sentenced him to 30 months imprisonment of which six months imprisonment were suspended for five years on condition, he will not within that period convicted of an offence on which assault is an element and for which upon conviction will be sentenced to imprisonment without an option of a fine.

In coming up with the sentence, the magistrate took into consideration the fact that Nyamujara as a police officer he was supposed to lead by example.

He said instead of protecting the public, the accused has turned into a monster scarring the complainant for life.

"The offense that the accused is convicted of is very prevalent hence the need for deterrent sentences. That the weapon used is dangerous and has on numerous occasions caused death and that the accused is a rogue police officer who has dragged the name of the police service into disrepute.

"The accused as a police officer is expected to be a law-abiding citizen, who should be exemplary, society will lose confidence in both the police service and judiciary service is such kind of behaviour is condoned," charged the magistrate.

Prosecuting Leonard Chile told the court that on 19 August 2020 and at around 4pm the accused was drinking beer with the complainant Rangarirai Chikuvadze (33) at Millennium Bar situated at Ross Camp in Bulawayo.

The court heard that a fierce argument erupted between the two parties who had been sharing opaque beer, after Chikuvadze drank Nyamujara's hot stuff which he claimed had bought for himself.

It was proved that after the heated scuffle Nyamujara left the scene and came back later armed with a kitchen knife which he used to stab the complainant once on the left side of the cheek.

After the brutal attack, Chikuvadze sustained a deep cut and was referred to hospital for medication. The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

The accused denied the charge and in his defence outline, he told the court that the complainant was source of the problem because of his violent nature.

He said on the day in question, and knowing the complainant's violent tendencies whenever he got drunk, after finishing opaque beer he changed drinking partners but the complainant followed him and started drinking beer that he had bought.

"I bought another bottle of hot stuff, and told the complainant that I didn't want to share it with him but he (complainant) forced himself on it. When I asked for my hot stuff, the complainant started slapping me. This led to an altercation resulting in us grappling with each other. At the height of that grappling, we both fell to the ground," said Nyamujara.

He further told the court that when he got up, he realised that Chivaudze was bleeding.

"I didn't know or see what caused the injury but the area on which we grappled was littered with broken beer bottles and I suspected that he was cut when we fell down.

"I however, assisted him by taking him to Mzilikazi Police Station where he later told police officers that it was me who had stabbed him leading to my arrest," said Nyamujara.

His defence didn't however, save him from the jaws of the prison when the magistrate handed him a package of 30 months behind bars for the crime.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

2 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

2 hrs ago | 627 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Machete gang robs rival miner of US$15 000

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga bemoans corruption at NatPharm

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Shocking tollgates, licensing fees hike

3 hrs ago | 363 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days