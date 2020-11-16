Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Local radio stations Skyz Metro FM and Khulumani FM will clash this year at the prestigious Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) as its radio personalities will be locking horns to win the top airwaves DJ accolade.Nominated for the Outstanding Radio DJ are Skyz Metro FM's duo MaNurse Ndlovu and Mjox, while Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's Khulumani FM is represented by Cde Phil and Thorn Laroq.The category proves to be very tight and unpredictable, as all the DJs have their own strength, weaknesses and appeal to different kinds of audience.However, if winning awards was decided by the odds, one of the Skyz Metro FM DJs has a very high chance to take the gong home as previously the award has been taken by the media house representative on the category (Babongile Sikhonjwa in 2018 and Donna N in 2019).Skyz Metro FM's MaNurse Ndlovu who is the only female nominated on the category revealed that the fact that she was the only one representing female broadcasters was already a victory."I feel like I am a lioness and I am ready to roar and be heard in Bulawayo. I believe I was nominated because of the work and effort I put every day when broadcasting not because I am a female."My nomination also has to be divorced from Skyz Metro because this is a solo category not that of media houses. This is about MaNurse because even if I was somewhere else (not at Skyz Metro FM), I would have been nominated because of my work," said Ndlovu.Khulumani FM's social commentator Cde Phil who is nominated for the second time under the same category believes that it is time he wins the award.The DJ who happens to be the youngest among them all said: "It feels great to be recognised and nominated for the second time in a row. It's a sign that my works are monitored and they inspire a lot of people."Broadcasting is a calling for me, it's more than the job, on my sets I tackle issues that many fear to talk about but I choose to be the voice of the voiceless, something that has a potential to make me a winner," said Cde Phil.Mjox has been in the music game for a while and he has produced so much content that enjoys heavy rotation on Skyz Metro FM. He revealed to B-Metro showbiz that he waited six years for the nomination."I have been in the music game for a while but working at Skyz Metro has taught me a lot of things like appreciating someone's craft and so on. I believe that has made me grow as a person. I waited for six years to get this nomination and hopefully I will win the award," said Mjox.Thorne Laroq who hosts a variety of Hip Hop shows at Khulumani FM said: "The nomination is an appreciation of what I do and represent, it's an honour to be nominated among the best in town."The RoilBAA are slated for 28 November at a venue yet to be announced.