Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MAN whose marriage was on the brink of collapse hanged himself from a tree at his rented home leaving behind a suicide note that gave a glimpse into his troubled soul.

The deceased, Richard Chakara, was found hanging from a four-metre tree last week on Thursday at his rented home in Queens Park West suburb in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the case and urged members of the public to seek counselling from pastors, elders in the community or from police when faced with problems.

A family member who requested not to be named said the deceased was found half-naked and left a suicide note which read: "Good bye NaSibongile, NaSibongile ungabambi lutho uNaTaku uyakwazi ( Good bye NaSibongile, NaSibongile do not deal with anything my wife's boss knows). Usale kahle NaMichie and NaSidu ngiyabonga (good bye and I'm thankful).

The shocked family member went on to say the late Chakara disclosed to her that he was a troubled soul as he was going through a rough patch in his marriage.

"I think what could have compelled him to take his life is that his marriage was on the brink of collapse. His wife deserted him a few months back and left him with their two children. After about two weeks his mother-in-law came and took the children. After that he got stressed and bottled up the issue and never sought advice from anyone," said the source.

The family member described the late Chakara who used to do menial jobs as a humble man who was also sociable.

"He was a quiet guy who never crossed anyone's path and liked to joke with almost anyone. He is survived by two children," said the source.
Source - bmetro

