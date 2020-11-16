Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

by Staff reporter
A Bulawayo-based police woman was sued by her alleged's lover's wife for allegedly boasting of having an adulterous relationship with her husband who is also a police officer.

An angry Best Tshuma claimed she had not known peace after Rutendo Dube allegedly snatched her husband only identified as Brighton.

Tshuma said she was also tired of warning Dube to end her affair with her husband. But instead of being apologetic Dube would visit her residence bragging about the alleged affair.

This came to light at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Tshuma was seeking a protection order against Dube.

"I am applying for a protection order against the respondent (Rutendo Dube) who is my husband's girlfriend. She is sending abusive messages and she is also insulting me in front of friends and peeps through my window. She boasts about her relationship with my husband. I am no longer at peace anymore because she even comes to my place showing off and boasting about the relationship with my husband," complained Tshuma.

She further said her marriage was now on the brink of collapse because of Dube's alleged relationship with her husband.

Dube, who opposed Tshuma's application, however, admitted to having an adulterous relationship with Tshuma's husband saying she later terminated the relationship after she discovered that he was married.

"I am opposed to her application. What she has submitted are all lies. She is the one who is sending me insulting messages. I don't remember going to her house. I just pass by her place when going to work at Ross Camp.

"When her husband approached me, he didn't tell me that he was married. I only found out later and I quickly terminated the relationship after I discovered that he was married. She is, however, the one who is emotionally abusing me by constantly sending me threatening messages," Dube said.

Presiding magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu granted a reciprocal order which compels both parties to keep peace by not verbally and emotionally abusing each other.

The magistrate also ordered Dube not to go to Tshuma's house.

