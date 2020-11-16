Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has tabled an ambitious plan to have 100% high speed broadband coverage in all areas where people live, work, travel and learn.

This plan is contained in a consultative paper, the Zimbabwe National Broadband Plan, which has been developed by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services in partnership with the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

The paper is currently undergoing a consultative process.

According to the plan, focus will be on rolling out broadband infrastructure in all government educational and health institutions, road and rail networks, local authorities and communities.

Government is also planning to improve broadband speeds through effective management of spectrum resources.

The paper states that the merger between Potraz and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) must be accelerated, with a new legislation being introduced to replace the Postal and Telecommunication Act and the Broadcasting Act.

"Broadband development requires substantial investment in the construction and modernisation of both infrastructure and systems," it reads.

"This calls for the creation of an enabling environment that attracts efficient investment, fosters innovation and enhances competition in broadband infrastructure and services. Hence, a modernised, technology and service neutral regulatory and licensing framework is a pre-requisite."

To foster faster broadband deployment, the ministry submits in the plan that it is imperative to address administrative barriers faced in the deployment of broadband infrastructure where operators have to obtain permits from various authorities.

It calls for the establishment of a onestop shop for permits for broadband deployment.

This also includes spectrum management policies and other strategies that reduce the costs like a "Dig Once Policy".

The paper says the bulk of the internet comes through Beitbridge Border Post.

It says there is need to use other border posts like Forbes, Nyamapanda, Chirundu, Kariba and Victoria Falls.

"In addition there is need for operators to access undersea cables from multiple docking stations in South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania and Namibia. Of late, availability of commercial power in the country has been erratic. There is need to ensure a stable supply of uninterrupted power for all the routes to guarantee reliability and resilience," the paper reads.

It notes that Zimbabwe has no private carrier-neutral datacentre and disaster recovery site for the data centre, which means there is a very high risk of losing data in the event of an unforeseen disaster.

The purpose of the consultation paper is to solicit views of stakeholders on policies and regulations that need to be developed or improved to enable Zimbabwe achieve universal broadband access at affordable prices.

Stakeholders will be submitting their views in the coming weeks before it goes to the next stage.

The paper also says 2G mobile technology has the widest geographical coverage of 75% and a population coverage of 93,42%.

On 3G which is the minimum mobile technology required for accessing broadband services, the document says population coverage was 83,9% as at December 31, 2019, while geographic coverage was 70,5%.

Plans for continuous rollout have been curtailed by the prevailing economic challenges, it says.

It points out that 4G technology is sparsely deployed in major cities and strategic economic centres.

As at December 31, 2019, its geographical coverage was 4,07%, while the population coverage was 34,97%.

"In order to provide services to the end users on a fixed network, there is need for some civil works to be done before the customer is connected. These civil works come at a high cost to both the client and the operator.

"The overall cost of deploying network infrastructure is high in rural and remote areas due to the unavailability of support infrastructure in the form of commercial electricity, serviceable roads and bridges," the paper states.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mbanje grower jailed 5 years

9 mins ago | 7 Views

UZ student steals father's trailer springs

13 mins ago | 33 Views

No explanation can justify misspelling Magwegwe

35 mins ago | 106 Views

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

48 mins ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

2 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

3 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

3 hrs ago | 845 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days