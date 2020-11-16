Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CIvIC and Church organisations, most of them drawn from the matabeleland region have unanimously agreed to declare government's position on the exhumation and reburial of Gukurahundi victims misplaced.

This is revealed in a position paper released on Sunday by one of the Civil Society organisation (CSos), Ibhetshu likaZulu, which consulted with other CSos to hear their position on the government's stance on the emotive issue.

President emmerson mnangagwa recently tasked the traditional leaders to preside over the exhumation and reburial of Gukurahundi victims sparking discontentment among interested parties.

"All the organisations and individuals consulted agreed that government position is wrong and cannot be accepted as the right path to resolving the Gukurahundi genocide, and is accordingly rejected. We all agreed that under no circumstances should there be any government-controlled exhumations and reburials of Gukurahundi genocide victims."

The pressure group said they agreed that this task should be left to independent experts under the supervision of an appropriate fact finding body.

"The chiefs' position is the minimum demands upon which any solution involving the government of Zimbabwe should be based. We are therefore deeply appalled by the government position that is running straight to conduct mass exhumations and reburials, jumping all other steps that must, under all circumstances, come ahead of exhumations and reburials," reads the position paper.

Ibhetshu likaZulu said this shows utter contempt for the chiefs' position and, most importantly, scorn for victims and survivors who contributed to the document.

The civic group said healing and reconciliation cannot start with mass exhumations and reburials, and certainly not if they are conducted by the government or those it controls.

"Instead, this should come after, among other things, an acknowledgement of the genocide, and release of the Chihambakwe and Dumbutshena commissions' reports, and be done by an independent body as part of truth telling. This point is clearly made in the chiefs' submission," reads the paper.

"The chiefs made a clear proposal to the government, listed in chronological order and a step-by-step process, which has to be religiously followed. These 19 steps, include among other things, acknowledgment, truth telling, establishment of a Gukurahundi-specific judicial commission, release of Chihambakwe and Dumbutshena commissions of inquiry, memorials, localised healing processes, exhumation and reburials, identity documents, medical support for victims, victims of rape and other forms of sexual crimes and reparations."

The organisation further stated that the chiefs said there must be a day of mourning, freedom to mourn and participation in truth finding, victim handling, complaint handling and psycho-social support mechanism. They also said the government should implement affirmative action to improve access to educational, economic and other opportunities for survivors and victims.

"There is need for an appropriate legislative framework on addressing Gukurahundi atrocities, and return of Zapu and Zipra properties. We are of the view that avoiding all the other steps and choosing step number 6 is not a sincere step towards truth, accountability, closure and justice but a clear attempt to manipulate the process in favour of perpetrators and defeat the course of justice," reads the position paper.

"Such an approach will not achieve what victims and survivors expect a proper process to deliver. As a result, we reject it as a complete waste of time and resources.

"We have no doubt that the implementation of exhumations with no clear legal framework on how it has to be done and without a clearly stated purpose is not only devious but will further cause pain and undermine those that it attempts to heal."

The pressure group said mass and shallow graves are still a crime scene and independent forensic professionals with a proven track record must be contracted to carry out this delicate process so that no information is lost, no crime scene is contaminated and that proper identification is achieved.

"We have noted that government has given the national Chiefs Council, led by Chief Charumbira, a supervisory role on the Gukurahundi exhumations and reburials. We believe that the national Chiefs Council in its composition represents both the perpetrators and the victims of genocide, and is therefore not a proper body to play any role in Gukurahundi exhumations and reburials," it said.

"It would be a gross miscarriage of justice and fairness to have the chiefs that come from areas where perpetrators come from being the supervisors of the process. We are of a strong view that instead of playing a role in the exhumation and reburial process as being attempted by the government, in the right time these chiefs must lead the perpetrators to a truth telling and fact finding platform to account for their actions."

The organisation said the government must therefore stop undermining the chiefs by dangling a carrot, a promise of community and personal funding and initiatives that will not achieve the desired goal.

"We want to make it clear that our chiefs are not for sale, they are pushed by the submission of their subjects, the urgent need for justice and accountability, eradicate the devastating lingering effects of Gukurahundi genocide on socioeconomic life of survivors, and create a peaceful environment and true reconciliation," Ibhetshu likaZulu, said.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No explanation can justify misspelling Magwegwe

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

2 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

2 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

2 hrs ago | 686 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Machete gang robs rival miner of US$15 000

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chiwenga bemoans corruption at NatPharm

3 hrs ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days