Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

A jealous man from Mberengwa has been jailed for 10 years after he chopped off his lover's ring finger to ensure that she will not wear any other suitor's ring.Promise Moyo, 27, swore to Linnet Chihora, 25, that she was not going to put on any man's ring after the latter announced her intention to call time on their relationship.Moyo took a machete and chopped off Chihora's finger. He also allegedly attempted to chop off the palm of her hand.He was charged with attempted murder and he appeared before Regional Magistrate Phathekile Msipa.Talent Tadenyika, prosecuting, said on February 10, 2020, Moyo, Chihora and a neighbour Sibusisiwe Nyoni went to see the village head to discuss issues concerning the strained relationship.They returned from the village head's residence at around midnight. On arrival, Chihora went to her room but Moyo followed and dragged her out.He took a machete from his waist and struck the complainant several times on the finger. She also suffered cuts on her arms and head.Nyoni managed to stop Moyo from further assaulting the Chihora and took her to the hospital.Moyo will sever an effective seven years after three years of the sentence were conditionally suspended.