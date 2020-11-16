Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The High Court will on Friday determine a bail application by freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono following a hearing on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old is accused of attempting to defeat the course of justice over Twitter comments critical about the National Prosecuting Authority.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi said he would deliver his judgement at 11.30AM on Friday after listening to arguments by the journalist's lawyers and the prosecution.

"I propose to write a full judgement. I need time to revise it," said Chitapi.

Chin'ono, who will stand trial in December in a separate case in which he is accused of inciting Zimbabweans to rise up against the government, was denied bail by Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who ruled he has a "propensity to commit similar offences".

The journalist's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said the magistrate misdirected herself by coming to a conclusion that one pending matter amounts to "propensity" to commit crime.

"This is because it refers to a tendency to behave in a particular way. Once the word propensity is used, it cannot refer to one pending case, there has to be many," said Mtetwa.

She said there is no evidence of propensity because the pending case is about incitement yet the current one is one of defeating course of justice.

She said the investigating officer also admitted under cross-examination in the lower court that the tweet Chin'ono posted does not amount to a criminal offence.

"In the allegations contained in Form 242 there is no mention of the tweet of October 26. So, there is no evidence at all," she said.

She said the magistrate was correct to say the state has onus to prove the allegations without relying on speculations.

"Your Honour, that is all you have before you: speculative likelihood. There is no allegation that the appellant has previous convictions. That makes him a right candidate for bail," added Mtetwa.

She said the current offence is less more serious than the one Chin'ono was charged with before, so there is no motivation for her client to abscond.

"It was the magistrate who crafted compelling reasons by saying the appellant has a proclivity to reoffend; that there is reasonable suspicion that he committed the offence. That was a clear misdirection. We respectfully pray that you release the appellant on current bail conditions. Should you find there should be more conditions, we are bound to abide by the same," the lawyer pleaded.

The prosecution maintained the argument that Chin'ono would likely re-offend if granted bail.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No explanation can justify misspelling Magwegwe

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

2 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

2 hrs ago | 714 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Machete gang robs rival miner of US$15 000

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chiwenga bemoans corruption at NatPharm

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days