Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

by Staff reporter

PASSENGERS Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has called on pirate commuter omnibus operators to register with established associations to curb road carnage.In an interview, PAZ president Tafadzwa Goliati said commuter omnibuses which were not registered under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company franchise should register with associations for purposes of accountability."We are calling for the kombis to register with associations to create order and assist in curbing road carnage. Every city should copy what is being done in Bulawayo so that there can be order," Goliati said."We want this Bulawayo model to be adopted because we do not see the Zupco being able to meet the demand for transport."Goliati said the government should increase the buses so that commuters would not have to queue at bus terminuses for long."We are calling on the government and all other stakeholders because we are finding it very difficult to go to work on time. The buses are few," Goliati said."Many of the passengers have to board buses very late with those buses also forced to carry standing passengers during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many passengers are not happy and urgent intervention is needed."