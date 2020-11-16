Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO'S ward 25 recently missed out on an opportunity to have its schools refurbished by a well-wisher after the local authority failed to provide materials needed for the exercise, a council report read. Ward 25 brings together Nketa 7 and 9 high-density suburbs.A council environment management and engineering services committee report shows that a local businessman offered to rehabilitate a number of schools in the area and needed council support.Under the agreement, council was supposed to provide decomposed granite to facilitate the rehabilitation of schools."Councillor Mzama Dube was concerned about council's slow pace interms of service delivery."A local businessman had offered to rehabilitate a number of schools in ward 25. Council had been requested to provide decomposed granite, but up to date, deliveries have not been made," the council report revealed.A number of development projects in the city are hanging in the balance amid reports that the local authority is losing millions to briefcase companies.One such council approved project that hangs in the balance is the construction of the Egodini Mall.The construction of the mall by a South African engineering firm Terracotta started in 2018 after several false starts.The project that was expected to create over 1 500 jobs for Bulawayo residents and sub-contract local companies for various services, hangs in the balance with no construction work taking place.The project, valued at US$60 million, is on a build, operate and transfer basis and will come at no cost to council, reports have said.The local authority will ultimately own it once Terracotta has recouped its investment.