Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO'S ward 25 recently missed out on an opportunity to have its schools refurbished by a well-wisher after the local authority failed to provide materials needed for the exercise, a council report read. Ward 25 brings together Nketa 7 and 9 high-density suburbs.

A council environment management and engineering services committee report shows that a local businessman offered to rehabilitate a number of schools in the area and needed council support.

Under the agreement, council was supposed to provide decomposed granite to facilitate the rehabilitation of schools.

"Councillor Mzama Dube was concerned about council's slow pace interms of service delivery.

"A local businessman had offered to rehabilitate a number of schools in ward 25. Council had been requested to provide decomposed granite, but up to date, deliveries have not been made," the council report revealed.

A number of development projects in the city are hanging in the balance amid reports that the local authority is losing millions to briefcase companies.

One such council approved project that hangs in the balance is the construction of the Egodini Mall.

The construction of the mall by a South African engineering firm Terracotta started in 2018 after several false starts.

The project that was expected to create over 1 500 jobs for Bulawayo residents and sub-contract local companies for various services, hangs in the balance with no construction work taking place.

The project, valued at US$60 million, is on a build, operate and transfer basis and will come at no cost to council, reports have said.

The local authority will ultimately own it once Terracotta has recouped its investment.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No explanation can justify misspelling Magwegwe

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

2 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

2 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Machete gang robs rival miner of US$15 000

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chiwenga bemoans corruption at NatPharm

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days