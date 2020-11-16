Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has once again deferred the reopening of Ekusileni Medical Centre, with Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube admitting yesterday that the November 30 deadline for reopening of the medical centre was no longer feasible.

Last month, Ncube told the media and local health stakeholders during a tour of Ekusileni that the medical institution designated as a COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre would open its doors on November 20.

The hospital, which has had a number of false starts, has a 200-bed capacity and is expected to admit 50 patients on the opening date.

Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga also toured the institution a week before the visit by Ncube, where he committed to ensure the hospital, that has been closed for years, becomes operational.

In an interview yesterday, Ncube said no date had been set.

"Regarding Ekusileni Hospital, there is no official date yet and all I know is that we are pushing forward to have an official date for its reopening," Ncube told Southern Eye.

The delay in the reopening of the hospital came at a time Bulawayo and Matabeleland were emerging as COVID-19 hotspots, a development experts warned would overwhelm the stretched government health facilities in the country's second city.

Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces have the highest number of active cases at 127, followed by Matabeleland South with 76.

This came amid reports that over 120 boarding students at John Tallach Secondary School in Matabeleland North tested positive for COVID-19 this week, reigniting calls for the government to shut down schools.

Ncube said a return to full lockdown in Bulawayo remained possible as COVID-19 cases kept rising, while also pleading with the public to observe all preventive measures to minimise spread of the pandemic.

"We are trying to remind our residents to adhere to the rules and regulations. I wish people could really look into this because the numbers will keep on escalating if we keep on ignoring the rules," Ncube noted.

"People are no longer wearing masks and I am appealing to the public that they should follow the COVID-19 preventive rules and regulations."

Apart from opened Ekusileni, Bulawayo has Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, the Old Bartley Memorial Block within the United Bulawayo Hospitals and the privately-owned Mater Dei Hospital as COVID-19 designated treatment centres.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mbanje grower jailed 5 years

11 mins ago | 8 Views

UZ student steals father's trailer springs

15 mins ago | 43 Views

No explanation can justify misspelling Magwegwe

37 mins ago | 116 Views

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

44 mins ago | 13 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

50 mins ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

3 hrs ago | 975 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

3 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

3 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

3 hrs ago | 852 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days