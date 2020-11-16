Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF ropes in churches

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Harare women's league chairperson Betty Nhambu-Kaseke yesterday said there was need for the church to be fully incorporated into the National Development Strategy (NDS1) launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday.

The NDS1, Mnangagwa said, was premised on policy and institutional reforms needed from 2021-2025 to achieve an upper middle-income economy under Vision 2030.

Nhambu-Kaseke said as the women's league, they had embarked on a crusade to intensify awareness on the NDS1 from the grassroots level in different communities.

She made the remarks at a church conference organised by the Zimbabwe Pastors Round Table Fellowship Women's Affairs led by Taurai Cheuka in Chitungwiza yesterday.

"The women's league saw it fit to empower the grassroots with the knowledge required towards the economic empowerment strategy of the nation as outlined by President Mnangagwa in his address on Monday,"shesaid.

"The ruling party has pledged to work with the church and various community stakeholders to advance the national development agenda through community engagement and inclusive participation. This will foster ways of empowering women in communities and their inclusion in the economic development spectrum."

Nhambu-Kaseke said a lot of the projects needed financial support and capacity building.

"Even in post-independent Zimbabwe, Zanu PF has continued to work hand-inglove with the church and we shall continue to do so. I am happy with the projects that I have witnessed here, this shows that the church fully supports the President's developmental vision," she said.

"The Harare province women's league is doing outreach programmes all over Harare as part of a restructuring and mobilisation exercise.

"The women's league is involved in fish farming, township agriculture under the Pfumvudza scheme and command bakery projects which the church community is ready to start soon after registration."

Cheuka said the church was in full support of government's developmental programmes including the NDS1.

Female pastors, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders who are into poultry, detergents making, herbal gardening, perfume making and fashion designing exhibited some of their products at the event.

They called on government to provide financial support for women to embark on profitable developmental start-up projects.

The event was also graced by representatives from the Women's Bank who took time to apprise the women about various projects funded by the bank.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mbanje grower jailed 5 years

11 mins ago | 8 Views

UZ student steals father's trailer springs

16 mins ago | 46 Views

No explanation can justify misspelling Magwegwe

37 mins ago | 116 Views

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

51 mins ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

3 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

3 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days