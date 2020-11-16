Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF warns opposition

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF says political parties that are shunning President Emmerson Mnangagwa's dialogue overtures and preferring violent confrontations will be dealt with by the law.

This comes as MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has constantly rejected Mnangagwa's invitation to join the Political Actors Dialogue after the hostly-contested 2018 elections.
Polad, a platform for political parties that fielded presidential candidates in the 2018 harmonised elections to contribute to social, economic and political progress, was launched in May 2019 and 18 political parties were represented in 2019

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has refused to engage President Emmerson Mnangagwa under the Polad grouping where other actors command near zero political support.

Chamisa has said that the negotiations have been unable to bridge "gaps between us" and they will be resorting to mass action against Mnangagwa. He said he had tried to broker talks between Mnangagwa and himself over a political and economic crisis he said had left the country "angry and traumatised."

"They are refusing to have this dialogue," Chamisa said. "I have been patient with him for too long and I am considerate. I can easily mobilise a committee and call for an emergency dialogue, the Constitution allows for that."

Chamisa once said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should step aside and allow him to lead an envisaged transitional authority that should take the country to the next elections in 2023.

He also described Mnangagwa's opposition party partners within POLAD as "noisy puppies".

Chamisa's longstanding reluctance to drop Mnangagwa's legitimacy issue as a pre-condition for opening talks has angered the hard-line faction of the ruling party.


More to follow....

Source - Daily News

