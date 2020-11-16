Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga appears to have put to rest, once and for all, claims that he is jostling for power with President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he recently publicly endorsed his boss as Zanu-PF's sole presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

In addition, the powerful VP who doubles u as Health minister, and who masterminded the late former president Robert Mugabe's stunning ouster from power in 2017 also warned some Zanu-PF bigwigs against name-dropping and fuelling factionalism in the ruling party.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference, Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda reiterated that there was no friction between Mnangagwa and one of his deputies Constantino Chiwenga.

"People trying to create opinions these days are saying there is a faction, one that is pro the president and the other one pro vice president (Chiwenga).

"I don't know where they are getting this. It is in fact the vice president at the Matabeleland South conference who said the president was going to be helped by the party to fulfil his constitutional terms and how does he then come back and say he has a faction … when he is the number one supporter of the president?" Matemadanda asked.

"There is no faction … no misunderstanding and no any sort of commotion in Zanu-PF. We have never sat to discuss any such problems and to the best of our knowledge there is nothing like that," he added.

Zanu-PF's brutal factional, tribal and succession wars that had long ravaged the ruling party were temporarily ended in dramatic fashion by the military which rolled its tanks into Harare on November 15, 2017 - after deciding
that they had had enough of Mugabe and his erratic wife Grace.

However, the demons of factionalism in the party have returned with renewed vigour as highlighted by the
brouhaha surrounding the party's reintroduced district coordinating committees (DCCs) - whose elections are yet
to be held.


More to follow.....
Daily News

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mbanje grower jailed 5 years

12 mins ago | 8 Views

UZ student steals father's trailer springs

16 mins ago | 47 Views

No explanation can justify misspelling Magwegwe

38 mins ago | 116 Views

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

51 mins ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

3 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

3 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Half-dressed woman seduces minor into sex

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Magistrate lashes out at rogue cop

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Community builds own school

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Wife battered over daily sex roster

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Prophet's concoction kills client

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days