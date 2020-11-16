UZ student steals father's trailer springs

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 23-YEAR-OLD University of Zimbabwe student allegedly stole his father's trailer springs valued at $43 160 and sold them to his friend.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Edwin Kagodora (23) and his friend Zvikomborero Masora (23) appeared before magistrate Tendai Chifamba facing theft charges.The duo was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya alleged that on 11 November in Bindura Kagodora hatched a plan to steal the springs which were on a trailer parked at their homestead and sell them to Masora.Masora agreed to the plan and bought the springs before hiring a lorry to carry them to his place.While the hired truck was waiting to carry the springs Masora was seen stripping the trailer by the owner and he indicated that the springs were sold to him by his son.The father filed a police report leading to the arrest of the duo.