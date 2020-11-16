Mbanje grower jailed 5 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 36-YEAR-OLD Shamva cannabis grower was sentenced to 5 years behind bars yesterday by Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.Chenjerai Zebron pleaded guilty to the charge.The court heard that on November 17 the police received a tip-off that Zebron was selling dagga, they pounced on his house and found him packing the dagga in 2 x 50 kgs sacks.He was asked to produce a license which he failed to produce.The police quizzed him on who is the supplier is and he told them he was a grower.He led the police to his garden where he was forced to uproot 533 plants of dagga.They arrested him and sent him to court.