Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kombi operators deal with potholes

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A team of kombi operators in Highfield, Harare gave back to the community by filling potholes at Machipisa shopping centre on Friday morning.

The good Samaritans told Bulawayo24.com that potholes were now a menace in Machipisa.

"We took it upon our selves as road users to fix these potholes because they are now a menace," said one of the touts.

Meanwhile, kombi operators are running battles with police who are forcing them to register with Zimbabwe United Passangers Company (ZUPCO) for them to carry passengers

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Commercial and personal fiber internet advantages approaching Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Vic Falls City to bestow highest honour on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 231 Views

'Chamisa betrayed Matutu in his greatest hour of need'

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

'I will always support Chamisa,' says dismissed ZPCS officer

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mbanje grower jailed 5 years

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

UZ student steals father's trailer springs

4 hrs ago | 1319 Views

No explanation can justify misspelling Magwegwe

5 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Rotary Club Harare Central seeks to build business linkages

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Fire Hydrants can save lives and property

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiwenga affirms Mnangagwa as 2023 nears

7 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Zanu-PF warns opposition

7 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Teachers Unions clash again

7 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Zanu-PF spells out Mnangagwa succession plan

7 hrs ago | 4545 Views

Zanu PF ropes in churches

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA over explosives

7 hrs ago | 898 Views

Bushiris' arrest was illegal

7 hrs ago | 1588 Views

MP fights construction of Zuva service station

7 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Zuma exposes Zondo

7 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Supreme Court throws out ex-Mines minister's appeal

7 hrs ago | 498 Views

Police threaten tight lockdown controls

7 hrs ago | 857 Views

Red Cross boss fires subordinates 'for exposing corruption'

7 hrs ago | 562 Views

Search for trapped miners intensifies

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Govt defers Ekusileni Hospital opening

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Police attempt to delete brutality evidence

7 hrs ago | 608 Views

Welfare fund for destitute ex-Zpra veterans

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo schools miss out on rehab offer

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mat South farmers urged to grow early maturing crops

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

Register with associations, pirate kombi operators told

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Cost of living spirals to $20 680

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

Nestlé commissions US$2,5m plant

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe to abandon fixing prices for commodities

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwe to establish body to handle complaints against army, police

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Judge to rule on Hopewell Chin'ono bail application today

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Supreme Court reverses army takeover of RioZim chrome mine

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Man chops off lover's ring finger so she will not wed another man

7 hrs ago | 346 Views

Covid-19 cases at Matabeleland North school rise to 122

7 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga political tussling escalates

7 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Karo's US$4 billion venture crumbles?

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Civil society trashes Gukurahundi genocide plan

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Green Fuel selling ethanol in 'real money'

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Ziscosteel 'ghost' can still be brought back to life

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Deadlock over Old Mutual listing

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Govt interference on ZSE queried

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe tables ambitious 100% broadband plan

7 hrs ago | 208 Views

Firms hail forex auction system

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Cop sued by colleague's wife over affair

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

Man commits suicide over marriage collapse

7 hrs ago | 518 Views

Hubby kidnaps wife lover, dumps him in bush

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Skyz Metro, Khulumani clash

7 hrs ago | 168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days