News / National
Kombi operators deal with potholes
3 hrs ago | Views
A team of kombi operators in Highfield, Harare gave back to the community by filling potholes at Machipisa shopping centre on Friday morning.
The good Samaritans told Bulawayo24.com that potholes were now a menace in Machipisa.
"We took it upon our selves as road users to fix these potholes because they are now a menace," said one of the touts.
Meanwhile, kombi operators are running battles with police who are forcing them to register with Zimbabwe United Passangers Company (ZUPCO) for them to carry passengers
The good Samaritans told Bulawayo24.com that potholes were now a menace in Machipisa.
"We took it upon our selves as road users to fix these potholes because they are now a menace," said one of the touts.
Meanwhile, kombi operators are running battles with police who are forcing them to register with Zimbabwe United Passangers Company (ZUPCO) for them to carry passengers
Source - Byo24News