Kombi operators deal with potholes

by Simbarashe Sithole

A team of kombi operators in Highfield, Harare gave back to the community by filling potholes at Machipisa shopping centre on Friday morning.The good Samaritans told Bulawayo24.com that potholes were now a menace in Machipisa."We took it upon our selves as road users to fix these potholes because they are now a menace," said one of the touts.Meanwhile, kombi operators are running battles with police who are forcing them to register with Zimbabwe United Passangers Company (ZUPCO) for them to carry passengers