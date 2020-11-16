Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vic Falls City to bestow highest honour on Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to be accorded the freedom of the city by the Victoria Falls Council, which is the highest honour that can be bestowed by a municipality on a dignitary in recognition of exceptional service or leadership.

The conferment of the freedom of the city, which will take place on the 9th of December, will also coincide with proclamation of the resort town's city status.

Zimbabwe's tourism capital, Victoria Falls, which is set become the first city in the resource-rich Matabeleland North Province, is set to extend the freedom of the city to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in recognition of his visionary and transformational leadership.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honorable July Moyo confirmed the development when he visited the resort town this Thursday.

"There are so many benefits to be derived from the city status and the first thing is that once you upgrade to become a city the area assumes prestige reserved for a city," he said.

"Victoria Falls has been suffering from the fact that if you google looking for tourist cities it does not appear because it is not yet a city but rather a mere municipality."

The cabinet minister, who expressed confidence the city status will enhance the attractiveness of the destination, said President Mnangagwa has also agreed to meet female councillors from both rural and urban local authorities on the 10th of December in Victoria Falls to deliberate of service delivery issues.

"Also, all women councillors from rural and urban almost around 300 of them are going to be assembled here in Victoria Falls and have requested that the President come and address them. They have specific issues which they want to bring to the President."

Located on the shores of Africa's fourth longest river, the Mighty Zambezi, Victoria Falls town which is also home to one of the seven natural wonders of the world, the big Mosi-oa-Tunya, has remained one of the popular global tourism destinations.


Source - ZBC NEWS

