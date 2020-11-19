John Tallach Sch death rumours untrue

News / National

by Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has dispelled rumours that one student from John Tallach, a mission school in Matabeleland North, 40km outside Bulawayo, had died of COVID-19.Matabeleland North acting provincial medical director Padingani Munepati dismissed the death reports circulating on social media. The school was closed early this week after it recorded 122 positive COVID-19 cases."All students and teachers are stable. No-one has died," Munepati said. Government ordered the closure of the school early this week to curb the spread of the virulent disease.The Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland-run school has an enrolment of over 623 pupils.The Health ministry has set up a temporary clinic at the school and stopped people from coming in or going out at the institution."Students, school employees and teachers are isolated at the school, so parents and families are protected," Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said.COVID-19 has infected 9 046 Zimbabweans and killed 265 others since March.