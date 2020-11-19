Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

John Tallach Sch death rumours untrue

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has dispelled rumours that one student from John Tallach, a mission school in Matabeleland North, 40km outside Bulawayo, had died of COVID-19.

Matabeleland North acting provincial medical director Padingani Munepati dismissed the death reports circulating on social media. The school was closed early this week after it recorded 122 positive COVID-19 cases.

"All students and teachers are stable. No-one has died," Munepati said. Government ordered the closure of the school early this week to curb the spread of the virulent disease.

The Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland-run school has an enrolment of over 623 pupils.

The Health ministry has set up a temporary clinic at the school and stopped people from coming in or going out at the institution.

"Students, school employees and teachers are isolated at the school, so parents and families are protected," Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said.

COVID-19 has infected 9 046 Zimbabweans and killed 265 others since March.

Source - Southern Eye

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stay out of politics, Chamisa tells army

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mugabe's ex-manager back in court

1 hr ago | 218 Views

'Ginimbi's US$500 000 Rolls-Royce not insured'

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

How we started MSU: Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Matabeleland South in need of health care facilities

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3500 at MSU

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Young Farmer does wonders in 'dry' Matabeleland

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Norman Mapeza bounces back

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa's straitjacket has no wriggle room, especially now coups are 'legal' - off with his head with crown upon it

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Energy Minister buys power with beer

3 hrs ago | 698 Views

King 98 set to spoil lucky fans

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Prices for medical drugs to come down

18 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Prophet Bushiri credits Court victory to God

19 hrs ago | 3705 Views

Stanbic donates USD $34K worth of sun protection products to people living with albinism

19 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe's coming online gaming revolution

21 hrs ago | 568 Views

Is an iPhone 12 a Worthwhile Investment?

22 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Commercial and personal fiber internet advantages approaching Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 763 Views

Vic Falls City to bestow highest honour on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 3258 Views

'Chamisa betrayed Matutu in his greatest hour of need'

23 hrs ago | 5881 Views

'I will always support Chamisa,' says dismissed ZPCS officer

23 hrs ago | 2596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days