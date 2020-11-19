Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe kicked out of Cosafa U-17 over age cheating

by Sports Reporter
49 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has been disqualified from the Costa zonal qualifier for the Total Under-17 Cup of Nations for fielding over-age players. In a statement last night, Costa said Zimbabwe, Comoros Islands, Botswana and eSwatini had been kicked out of the tournament for age cheating.

"The disqualification of Botswana, Comoros Islands, eSwatini and Zimbabwe from the 2020 Cosa-fa Men's Under-17 Championship on the basis of fielding over-age players has forced a reset of the competition which will now start on Sunday:' Cosafa said.

"...The quartet all had at least one player fail their magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans that were conducted in the host country prior to the start of the competition:' It said MRS scans are used across the world to determine player eligibility. "

Doctors look for bone fusions in the human wrist, which are highly unlikely to occur before the age of 17, with a more than 99% accuracy rate. If the fused bone can be seen on the MRI scans, then it is proof that the player is older than 17.'


Source - News Day

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stay out of politics, Chamisa tells army

29 mins ago | 64 Views

John Tallach Sch death rumours untrue

38 mins ago | 55 Views

Mugabe's ex-manager back in court

43 mins ago | 107 Views

'Ginimbi's US$500 000 Rolls-Royce not insured'

52 mins ago | 308 Views

How we started MSU: Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Matabeleland South in need of health care facilities

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3500 at MSU

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Young Farmer does wonders in 'dry' Matabeleland

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Norman Mapeza bounces back

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa's straitjacket has no wriggle room, especially now coups are 'legal' - off with his head with crown upon it

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Energy Minister buys power with beer

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

King 98 set to spoil lucky fans

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Prices for medical drugs to come down

18 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Prophet Bushiri credits Court victory to God

19 hrs ago | 3651 Views

Stanbic donates USD $34K worth of sun protection products to people living with albinism

19 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe's coming online gaming revolution

20 hrs ago | 557 Views

Is an iPhone 12 a Worthwhile Investment?

21 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Commercial and personal fiber internet advantages approaching Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 759 Views

Vic Falls City to bestow highest honour on Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 3222 Views

'Chamisa betrayed Matutu in his greatest hour of need'

23 hrs ago | 5760 Views

'I will always support Chamisa,' says dismissed ZPCS officer

23 hrs ago | 2550 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days