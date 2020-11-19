Mohadi encourages diaspora investments

News / National

by Staff Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has encouraged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support the local economy and make the country an investment destination of choice.Zimbabwe, through its Diaspora community, can grow and transforms the lives of ordinary citizens and help attain upper-middle-income economy status by 2030.This Saturday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi commissioned the Makhado complex, a one-stop-shop facility comprising of a lodge, service station, internet café, bakery, supermarket, hairdressing salon, bar, conference hall, mechanical workshop and a hardware shop.The complex at Makhado centre, 92 km from Beitbridge along the Bulawayo Highway, has given a facelift to the area, thanks to the South African-based Marema family who have invested millions of dollars back home, with interests in farming, tourism and retail.Vice President Mohadi encouraged Zimbabweans who have made it big in other countries to emulate the Marema family and support the local economy." It is indeed an honour for me to join you today for the commissioning of the Makhado lodge which is one of the flagship investments by top-pick investment a largely indigenous company that was formed in 2010. "I am extremely delighted that this investment is a testimony of the growing interest by our local investors to participate and invest in the lucrative tourism sector. This has been enabled and accelerated by the improved business environment that the government of Zimbabweunder the second republic, under the able leadership of president Mnangagwa continues to champion across all the economic sectors, tourism being one of them."VP Mohadi said this investment dovetails with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week which is until 2025.He said the strategy is anchored on bold and transformative measures which include continued international re-engagement efforts, leveraging on the nation's competitive advantages based on our natural resources and a good human capital base."This commissioning comes barely three months after the launch of the national tourism recovery and growth strategy by the president in august 2020 in Vic Falls."The strategy, which is also aligned to NDS 1, identifies the aspirations of Zimbabwe to be a major global player in the tourism industry, based on the judicious use of its unique assets of nature, culture, heritage and the built environment."Vice President Mohadi said the new lodge will boost the province's hotel room levels which were greatly affected by the closure of Rainbow and Holiday Inn hotels in Beitbridge which had a combined room capacity of 500 rooms.