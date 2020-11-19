Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi encourages diaspora investments

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE President Kembo Mohadi has encouraged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to support the local economy and make the country an investment destination of choice.

Zimbabwe, through its Diaspora community, can grow and transforms the lives of ordinary citizens and help attain upper-middle-income economy status by 2030.

This Saturday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi commissioned the Makhado complex, a one-stop-shop facility comprising of a lodge, service station, internet café, bakery, supermarket, hairdressing salon, bar, conference hall, mechanical workshop and a hardware shop.

The complex at Makhado centre, 92 km from Beitbridge along the Bulawayo Highway, has given a facelift to the area, thanks to the South African-based Marema family who have invested millions of dollars back home, with interests in farming, tourism and retail.

Vice President Mohadi encouraged Zimbabweans who have made it big in other countries to emulate the Marema family and support the local economy.

" It is indeed an honour for me to join you today for the commissioning of the Makhado lodge which is one of the flagship investments by top-pick investment a largely indigenous company that was formed in 2010. "I am extremely delighted that this investment is a testimony of the growing interest by our local investors to participate and invest in the lucrative tourism sector. This has been enabled and accelerated by the improved business environment that the government of Zimbabwe

under the second republic, under the able leadership of president Mnangagwa continues to champion across all the economic sectors, tourism being one of them."

VP Mohadi said this investment dovetails with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week which is until 2025.

He said the strategy is anchored on bold and transformative measures which include continued international re-engagement efforts, leveraging on the nation's competitive advantages based on our natural resources and a good human capital base.

"This commissioning comes barely three months after the launch of the national tourism recovery and growth strategy by the president in august 2020 in Vic Falls.

"The strategy, which is also aligned to NDS 1, identifies the aspirations of Zimbabwe to be a major global player in the tourism industry, based on the judicious use of its unique assets of nature, culture, heritage and the built environment."

Vice President Mohadi said the new lodge will boost the province's hotel room levels which were greatly affected by the closure of Rainbow and Holiday Inn hotels in Beitbridge which had a combined room capacity of 500 rooms.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Traditional grains key in maximizing production, farmers told

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Young women urged to establish own business enterprises

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Stay out of politics, Chamisa tells army

6 hrs ago | 2030 Views

John Tallach Sch death rumours untrue

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mugabe's ex-manager back in court

6 hrs ago | 986 Views

'Ginimbi's US$500 000 Rolls-Royce not insured'

6 hrs ago | 2678 Views

How we started MSU: Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Matabeleland South in need of health care facilities

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3500 at MSU

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Young Farmer does wonders in 'dry' Matabeleland

7 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Norman Mapeza bounces back

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

Mnangagwa's straitjacket has no wriggle room, especially now coups are 'legal' - off with his head with crown upon it

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Energy Minister buys power with beer

8 hrs ago | 1830 Views

King 98 set to spoil lucky fans

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Prices for medical drugs to come down

23 hrs ago | 2083 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days