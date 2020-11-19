Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youth nabbed at gunpoint for rape

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A ZANU-PF youth who allegedly kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old girl was last week arrested in a movie-style after he attempted to flee from armed police.

Son to the late Zanu-PF vice-chairperson Richard Chanda, Kuda (28) surrendered after several shots were fired on his BMW car after a long Chase.

He tried to bribe the police with US$20 as he lifted the money in his hands while surrendering to the chase but the police had non of it and arrested him.

Chanda appeared before Bindura regional magistrate Ethel Chichera on Thursday and was remanded in custody to December 3.

Prosecutor Carol Mupazviriwo alleged on November 11 Chanda met the complainant who was sent to buy vegetables by her mother at the market place in Mvurwi.

He kidnapped her and went to a good outlet where he met his friends and bought food.

He ate and never gave the complainant food.

He relaxed with his friends for a while at his place of residence and subsequently raped the complainant after his friends had gone.

He released the minor the following day who narrated the case to her mother before filing a police report.

Meanwhile, Chanda once did the same modus operandi and his case was not properly heard before the courts.

Source - Byo24News

