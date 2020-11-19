Salvation Army pastor up for sodomy

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Salvation Army pastor based in Centenary was arrested last week for allegedly sodomizing a congregant.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts where Aron Vhezha pleaded not guilty before Bindura magistrate Ethel Chichera.He was remanded in custody to December 4.Prosecutor Carol Mupazviriwo told the court that on September 22 around 11pm the man of cloth went to the complainant's place and found him sleeping as he lives alone.Vheza forcibly entered the room and demanded sex from the complainant but he refused.The suspect then pinned the complainant and sodomized the complainant.Vhezha threatened the complainant not to tell anyone but he reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest.