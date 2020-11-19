Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ginimbi left no registered will lawyer

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE late socialite and businessman, Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, did not register a will to determine how his estate will be distributed, his lawyers said yesterday.

According to Mr Brighton Pabwe of Venturas and Samukange who were Ginimbi's long-time legal representatives, there was no inheritance document deposited with any attorneys or with the Master of High Court.

A person can write a will and then lodge it with their lawyers, executor, or the Master of High Court.

"We are not aware of any will that was prepared by the late Kadungure. That document does not exist at the moment," Mr Pabwe told The Sunday Mail yesterday.

As a way forward, he said, the Master of High Court, Mr Eldard Mutasa, had called for a meeting with the Kadungure family, creditors, and beneficiaries in Harare on Wednesday at 10.30am.

Mr Mutasa could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was unreachable.

Inheritance law experts explained that it was likely that at the Wednesday meeting, the Kadungures will register Ginimbi's estate.

The Master of High Court will then determine whether the estate should be distributed through a will or an estate executor.

In the event that an executor is appointed, he/she will then list all the properties, vehicles, creditors in the Kadungure estate and then, later on, agree with the beneficiaries on how the estate would be partitioned.

Mr Pabwe said a clear position on the fate of Ginimbi's wealth will be determined on Wednesday.

Last week, Ginimbi's close friend, Mr Nomatter Zinyengere, popularly known as "Sophisticated Hustler" or "Kit Kat", failed to push through an unsigned will at the Master of High Court.

In the unsigned will, Kit Kat was named the heir to Ginimbi's Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster while the late socialite's father, Mr Anderson Kadungure, and his sisters Juliet and Nelia, were listed as possible beneficiaries of the estate.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from Kit Kat were futile as his mobile phone went unanswered. He did not respond to a request for an interview via WhatsApp.

But Ginimbi's lawyers insisted there was no registered will.

Family spokesman, Mr Darlington Kadungure distanced the family from the purported will and declined to further discuss the matter.

He said a family meeting would be held today at Ginimbi's Domboshava mansion to chart the way forward.

"For now, we don't want to say much as a family. We are meeting tomorrow (today) and that is when we will decide what to do with our brother's estate," said Darlington.

Information gathered by The Sunday Mail indicates that some of the properties that make up Ginimbi's estate include the Domboshava mansion, a plush holiday home in Dubai and a mansion in Phakalane Golf Estate in Gaborone, Botswana a luxury suburb said to be a version of Harare's Borrowdale Brooke.

Investigations by this paper show that his companies include Pioneer Gases (Zimbabwe), Quick Gases (Botswana), and 27×40 000-litre fuel tankers in South Africa all under Piko Trading the holding company of his business ventures.

Ginimbi owned an undisclosed number of top-of-the-range vehicles such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Range Rovers and Bentleys all worth millions of United States dollars.

Although it is not legally stated as to what will happen to the 10-bedroomed Domboshava mansion, close family associates claim that it will be turned into a high-end hotel while some of the vehicles will be used as shuttle cars for guests.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

53 mins ago | 142 Views

Chamisa tells Generals to shut up and go back to barracks

3 hrs ago | 836 Views

Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Robert Mugabe's business empire crumbles

3 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Mnangagwa's CIO boss relative fired

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

'Mnangagwa makes hast military appointment amid coup threats' - Report

3 hrs ago | 901 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in poisoning scare

3 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Chamisa wants action against 'dictators'

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimnbabwean vendor resorts to buying torn dollars

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF official takes over Harare dam

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

AFM pastor sues church for $13m

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Passion Java humiliated over Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

We need to urgently fix Zimbabwe, says Makoni

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe coups: What now for the legacies?

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Calls for new body to tackle Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Residents want border opened

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Council cremator stuck in SA

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Nyamandlovu farmer charged over threats to shoot govt officials

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Moana ‘ghost' haunts family

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

From Njube to Surrey-Kwangwa's story

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zuma investigator queries NSSA audit

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Only 10% of Zimbabweans on medical aid

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man bashes wife's boyfriend

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Lozw empire king, Mambo clarifies ascendance to the throne

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zacc charges dead official

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Covid-19 scare as borders reopen

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zifa confront Chiwenga's Cosafa on expulsion

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector readies for monitoring technology

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Salaries to be restored to 2018 levels

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chamisa's councillors in deadlock over posts

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

3 arrested for speeding unregistered car towards Mnangagwa motorcade

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

More schools, colleges hit by Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

US elections expose flaws in Western democracy

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Father murders epileptic son

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Anxiety over freak Zupco accidents

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zinara commits $1 billion to roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ups stakes in Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Ramaphosa owns trophy hunting company?

9 hrs ago | 3768 Views

Bhebhe fights expulsion from MDC-T at High Court

9 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Hope fades in Zimbabwe 3 years after Mugabe's ouster

9 hrs ago | 414 Views

MDC-T Masvingo turns against Khupe, Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Chamisa lashes Zimbabwe army

10 hrs ago | 767 Views

Chiwenga suffers a crashing legal defeat

10 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere calls for 'popular revolution' against Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Toilet saves family from violent storm

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

Media organisations cry foul over television licensing

10 hrs ago | 112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days