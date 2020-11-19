Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US elections expose flaws in Western democracy

by Steven Friedman
3 hrs ago | Views
AMERICANS love to promote the myth that they have the corner on government by and for the people, but the latest brouhaha at the polls suggests otherwise.

Despite the cheers ringing around the world, the democracy that insists it is better than the rest has just reminded us how deeply flawed it is.

After it became clear that Joe Biden had won the United States election, he and Democratic Party leaders told the world that American democracy had again triumphed.

If Biden does take office which is not certain since Donald Trump may find a way to deny him it is only a matter of time before the American government, its academics and its democracy-promotion industry will again be telling the rest of us whether we are democratic enough.

This despite the fact that the US' own election looked uncannily like one of those in Africa, Asia or Latin America, which the US democracy establishment loves to judge.

We know what US democracy promoters would say about an election with these features: an incumbent refuses to go despite having lost and claims fraud without evidence; there are fears that judges appointed by the incumbent will overturn the result; shops are boarded up ahead of the poll for fears of violence; gun-toting zealots try to storm election centres to stop the counting of votes for the opposition candidate; unrest hits the streets as supporters and opponents of the incumbent claim their candidate has won. No wonder election monitors used to watching elections elsewhere are now monitoring the US poll.

The parallels with caricature "third-world" elections were not lost on some, including Financial Times Southern Africa correspondent Joseph Cotterill, who suggested on Twitter that, if the US election were happening here, Western diplomats might be saying, "Yeah, that was good enough, don't rock the boat" and would back the incumbent.

In the middle of all this, the US embassy in Côte d'Ivoire, with a straight face, issued a statement on that country's disputed elections, urging all parties to find inclusive solutions and resolve election grievances peacefully (in fairness, it did not have the gall to advise anyone to accept the results).

Telling others to do what the US says, not what it does, is not new. Anyone interested in democracy in the Global South is used to Americans, joined at times by Western Europeans, who "promote democracy" around the world. That really means judging how close others are to an idealised model of democracy in the West. An entire area of study was developed to give this missionary work academic respectability the "democratic consolidation" framework, which claimed to work out whether a new democracy was "really democratic", which means how closely they were said to resemble North American or Western European democracies.

The "perfect" Western

democracy myth

If we didn't measure up, we would be told what we needed to do to win approval. This view is often embraced by academics and commentators in the Global South: it is common to hear African analysts discussing how our democracies can become "real" like those in the West.

But the "perfect" Western democracies are not at all perfect. Britain, still admired by many in Africa and Asia, has an unelected house of traditional leaders and has allowed police to detain suspected "terrorists" without trial. But few are as imperfect as the United States.

Two core principles of democracy are that all adults are allowed to vote and that each vote counts as much as all the others. Neither applies in the US. "Voter suppression", finding ways to deny the vote to people who are likely to vote for the other party, is common. At the moment, a favoured trick is making sure that voting places are plentiful in areas where people vote the "right" way and very hard to find in places where they don't.

Nor do all votes count equally. In presidential elections, the candidate with the most votes does not necessarily win because the election is decided not on how many votes candidates get but by how many states they win. Biden won the popular vote handily but still had to battle to win the election. In the two national law-making bodies, the Senate and House of Representatives, votes also do not count equally. In the Senate, the millions of voters who live in California, Texas or New York elect two Senators each, while those in tiny states such as Wyoming and Rhode Island also elect two.

In the House, boundaries are often drawn to favour the party that controls the state the term "gerrymandering" was invented in the US to describe drawing boundaries to favour your party. Since control of the Senate entitles parties to choose Supreme Court judges who serve for life and can overturn laws, a minority can not only govern but ensure that the courts override the laws the other side passes if it happens to win.

America's race problem

The much-praised US Constitution was never primarily about protecting human rights it was about hammering out a deal between states. This is why the presidency is about winning states and why tiny states have as many Senators as huge ones. Most important, it is why states have the power to make their own election rules. What this can mean was best illustrated by the election of Georgia's governor in 2018: the Republican candidate was also in charge of running the election, since he happened to be Georgia's secretary of state (amazingly, he won). While this may be an extreme case, states have plenty of leeway to tilt the table in favour of the party in power.

Inevitably, this has led to all manner of inequities. Democrat John F Kennedy's win in 1960 may have been a product of some irregular help from Democrats in the state of Illinois, and in 2000, the Republican presidential candidate, George Bush the younger, won despite losing the popular vote because he was awarded the state of Florida, where his brother was the governor, and where the voting machines were faulty. (Pause to imagine what the US democracy promotion industry would have said if that had happened in Burundi.) But no one minded much because the country was not as polarised as it is now.

This polarisation is surely a product of a core American divide: race. For much of America's life, white control was unquestioned: Franklin D Roosevelt's New Deal coalition, remembered as the high point of progressive US politics, included Southern white supremacists.

But the US has become far more diverse, and whites are due to become a minority within 20 years. This is seen as a mortal threat by whites in small towns and rural areas in particular.

Since the effect of the rules is to give towns and rural areas far more power than big cities, the system now further fans the flames of division, which is why US elections are coming to look more and more like those in the Global South.

The lesson is surely clear. "Western" democracies are not "the real thing" against which all others should be measured. They are no better than, and may sometimes be worse than, those everywhere else. Nor is democracy a "Western product" the right to govern ourselves belongs to everyone. The US election reminds us to shed our democratic inferiority complex and to end the myth that democracy is somehow the property of the West.


Source - www.newframe.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

40 mins ago | 101 Views

Chamisa tells Generals to shut up and go back to barracks

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Robert Mugabe's business empire crumbles

2 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mnangagwa's CIO boss relative fired

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

'Mnangagwa makes hast military appointment amid coup threats' - Report

2 hrs ago | 798 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in poisoning scare

3 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Chamisa wants action against 'dictators'

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimnbabwean vendor resorts to buying torn dollars

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF official takes over Harare dam

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

AFM pastor sues church for $13m

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Passion Java humiliated over Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 975 Views

We need to urgently fix Zimbabwe, says Makoni

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe coups: What now for the legacies?

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Calls for new body to tackle Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Residents want border opened

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Council cremator stuck in SA

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Nyamandlovu farmer charged over threats to shoot govt officials

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Moana ‘ghost' haunts family

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

From Njube to Surrey-Kwangwa's story

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zuma investigator queries NSSA audit

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Only 10% of Zimbabweans on medical aid

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Man bashes wife's boyfriend

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lozw empire king, Mambo clarifies ascendance to the throne

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zacc charges dead official

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Covid-19 scare as borders reopen

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zifa confront Chiwenga's Cosafa on expulsion

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector readies for monitoring technology

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Salaries to be restored to 2018 levels

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa's councillors in deadlock over posts

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

3 arrested for speeding unregistered car towards Mnangagwa motorcade

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

More schools, colleges hit by Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Father murders epileptic son

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Anxiety over freak Zupco accidents

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zinara commits $1 billion to roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Ginimbi left no registered will lawyer

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ups stakes in Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ramaphosa owns trophy hunting company?

9 hrs ago | 3632 Views

Bhebhe fights expulsion from MDC-T at High Court

9 hrs ago | 987 Views

Hope fades in Zimbabwe 3 years after Mugabe's ouster

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

MDC-T Masvingo turns against Khupe, Mwonzora

9 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Chamisa lashes Zimbabwe army

9 hrs ago | 765 Views

Chiwenga suffers a crashing legal defeat

9 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere calls for 'popular revolution' against Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 337 Views

Toilet saves family from violent storm

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Media organisations cry foul over television licensing

9 hrs ago | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days