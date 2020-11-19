Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's councillors in deadlock over posts

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO councillors reportedly reached a deadlock over the position on chairperson of the Finance and Development Standing Committee, with a run-off now expected to be held in the next couple of weeks.

The local authority had to shuffle its committees after the Dr Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T recalled eight of its councillors, while one, Councillor Ronnia Mudhara of Ward Eight passed away in July. Further, the local authority was left without a chairperson for the Finance and Development Committee after the incumbent, Clr Mlandu Ncube was elevated to become Deputy Mayor.

This left three committees Finance and Development, Health, Housing and Education and the Environmental Management and Engineering services without substantive chairpersons.

According to council sources, councillors elected Alderman Siboniso Khumalo as the new chairperson of the Environmental Management and Engineering Services Standing Committee, taking over from the recalled Ald Norman Hlabano, with Clr Sinikiwe Mutanda becoming the Health, Housing and Education Committee chairperson, taking over from the recalled Alderman Lillian Mlilo.

However, for the Finance and Development Committee, there was a a stalemate after the two interested candidates, Clr Tawanda Ruzive and Clr Silas Chigora both polled four votes each. Clr Chigora who is in his second term as a councillorif electedit will be his third reign as chairperson for the committee, while for Clr Ruzive it will be his first.

"There were efforts to redo the elections on the day, or have the two reach a consensus but it was to no avail, so as it stands there will be a run-off in the next sitting of the Finance and Development Committee, hopefully this time around there will be a definite winner.

However, we understand there is now a jostling between the two councillors as they fight for votes with one of them even giving councillors in the committee 20 litres of fuel each just to get the majority vote," said the source.
Contacted for comment, the Mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni confirmed that there was a stalemate in the initial vote hence the scheduled run-off vote.

"What will happen now is that the elections will be done at the next meeting of the Finance and Development Committee, with the same two candidates and the same people who were present in the initial vote, with the hope that this time around we get an outright winner," said Clr Mguni.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Chamisa tells Generals to shut up and go back to barracks

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Robert Mugabe's business empire crumbles

3 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Mnangagwa's CIO boss relative fired

3 hrs ago | 1203 Views

'Mnangagwa makes hast military appointment amid coup threats' - Report

3 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in poisoning scare

3 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Chamisa wants action against 'dictators'

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimnbabwean vendor resorts to buying torn dollars

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zanu-PF official takes over Harare dam

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

AFM pastor sues church for $13m

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Passion Java humiliated over Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1091 Views

We need to urgently fix Zimbabwe, says Makoni

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe coups: What now for the legacies?

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Calls for new body to tackle Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Residents want border opened

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Council cremator stuck in SA

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Nyamandlovu farmer charged over threats to shoot govt officials

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Moana ‘ghost' haunts family

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

From Njube to Surrey-Kwangwa's story

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zuma investigator queries NSSA audit

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Only 10% of Zimbabweans on medical aid

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man bashes wife's boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Lozw empire king, Mambo clarifies ascendance to the throne

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zacc charges dead official

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Covid-19 scare as borders reopen

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zifa confront Chiwenga's Cosafa on expulsion

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector readies for monitoring technology

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Salaries to be restored to 2018 levels

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

3 arrested for speeding unregistered car towards Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

More schools, colleges hit by Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

US elections expose flaws in Western democracy

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Father murders epileptic son

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Anxiety over freak Zupco accidents

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zinara commits $1 billion to roads rehab

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ginimbi left no registered will lawyer

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ups stakes in Covid-19 fight

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ramaphosa owns trophy hunting company?

10 hrs ago | 4020 Views

Bhebhe fights expulsion from MDC-T at High Court

10 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Hope fades in Zimbabwe 3 years after Mugabe's ouster

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

MDC-T Masvingo turns against Khupe, Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Chamisa lashes Zimbabwe army

10 hrs ago | 772 Views

Chiwenga suffers a crashing legal defeat

10 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere calls for 'popular revolution' against Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 348 Views

Toilet saves family from violent storm

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Media organisations cry foul over television licensing

10 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days