Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Salaries to be restored to 2018 levels

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CIVIL servants' salaries will, by June 2021, be restored to the United States dollar value that they stood at during the multi-currency era as Government continues to reform and grow the economy, a Cabinet Minister has said.

In his presentation at the Parliamentary Pre-Budget seminar in Harare yesterday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government had agreed a roadmap with the civil servants representative body, the Apex Council, to continuously improve wages in line with workers' demands.

Civil servants are demanding a salary equivalent to US$520 which they earned before the country abandoned the multi-currency system in 2019. Prof Mavhima said Government was amenable to meeting this demand.

"We have made a lot of progress with civil servants. When we started this year civil servants were complaining that they were earning something like $30 to $40 equivalent in US dollar terms.

"But if you look at where we are today, using the auction rate, we have reached the US$200 level which is a very big improvement. We have signed an agreement with the Apex Council accepting that level, but we have also in that agreement come up with a road map to continuously improve the conditions of service for civil servants to where maybe by June or July next year we may have clawed back to the levels they are demanding of July-August 2018."

Prof Mavima implored civil servants to be patient saying meeting the workers' salary demands was achievable.

"It's a process. I think it's important for civil servants to understand that. It depends much on the performance of the economy and if we continue to build on the progress we have made so far we will reach the levels they demand. The truth is that the Government is not in a position to pay the 2018 salaries right now because there is no money."

Government has maintained that it could afford a minimum teacher's salary of ZWL$18 000 a month. Last week, civil servants accepted Government's offer of a 41 percent salary increase and a bonus whose payment will be staggered from this month to December. The increment will see the least paid civil servant earning a salary of $14 524. The deal also saw striking teachers return to work.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Chamisa tells Generals to shut up and go back to barracks

3 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Robert Mugabe's business empire crumbles

3 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Mnangagwa's CIO boss relative fired

3 hrs ago | 1202 Views

'Mnangagwa makes hast military appointment amid coup threats' - Report

3 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in poisoning scare

3 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Chamisa wants action against 'dictators'

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimnbabwean vendor resorts to buying torn dollars

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zanu-PF official takes over Harare dam

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

AFM pastor sues church for $13m

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Passion Java humiliated over Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1091 Views

We need to urgently fix Zimbabwe, says Makoni

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe coups: What now for the legacies?

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Calls for new body to tackle Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Residents want border opened

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Council cremator stuck in SA

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Nyamandlovu farmer charged over threats to shoot govt officials

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Moana ‘ghost' haunts family

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

From Njube to Surrey-Kwangwa's story

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zuma investigator queries NSSA audit

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Only 10% of Zimbabweans on medical aid

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man bashes wife's boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Lozw empire king, Mambo clarifies ascendance to the throne

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zacc charges dead official

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Covid-19 scare as borders reopen

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zifa confront Chiwenga's Cosafa on expulsion

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector readies for monitoring technology

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chamisa's councillors in deadlock over posts

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

3 arrested for speeding unregistered car towards Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

More schools, colleges hit by Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

US elections expose flaws in Western democracy

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Father murders epileptic son

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Anxiety over freak Zupco accidents

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zinara commits $1 billion to roads rehab

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ginimbi left no registered will lawyer

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ups stakes in Covid-19 fight

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ramaphosa owns trophy hunting company?

10 hrs ago | 4019 Views

Bhebhe fights expulsion from MDC-T at High Court

10 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Hope fades in Zimbabwe 3 years after Mugabe's ouster

10 hrs ago | 420 Views

MDC-T Masvingo turns against Khupe, Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Chamisa lashes Zimbabwe army

10 hrs ago | 772 Views

Chiwenga suffers a crashing legal defeat

10 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere calls for 'popular revolution' against Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

Toilet saves family from violent storm

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Media organisations cry foul over television licensing

10 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days