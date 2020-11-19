5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIVE people were injured yesterday when they were hit by a double-cab Nissan Navara that had veered off the road and climbed onto the pavement after colliding with a Nissan Tilda at the robot-controlled intersection near the Bulawayo Main Post Office.The five, that included a child, a man and three women, were walking on the pavement near a bank when they were hit by the vehicle.Witnesses told Sunday News that the Navara was allegedly speeding and went through a red robot at the intersection of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Leopold Takawira Avenue before colliding with the other car. Mr Munashe Munyoro, a vendor, who witnessed the accident said he heard a bang as the two vehicles collided, then saw the Navara lurching onto the pavement hitting screaming pedestrians and people in the bank queue."I was standing here (close to the sanitary lane) and heard a bang and when I turned my head, I saw the car on the pavement as it ploughed into people walking on the pavement. One of the women was under the car after it had stopped and had to be removed by people. From what I realised, the driver of the Navara failed to stop at the robots as he was facing the red lights but the other car, which had the right of way, had already got into the intersection resulting in the crash," he said.The women were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment with two of them suspected to have suffered fractures.Mpilo acting director clinical services Dr Xolani Ndlovu said the hospital received two patients from the accident scene while the rest were most likely taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UHB)."We received a 21-year-old female who suffered fractured teeth while a male was admitted for observation overnight," he said.