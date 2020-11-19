Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bashes wife's boyfriend

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Mvurwi man who assaulted his wife's boyfriend with a log was yesterday jailed for 10 days by a Guruve magistrate.

Westone Muvezwa (33) escaped jail after the magistrate gave him the option of a $600 fine.

Prosecutor, Albert Charewa, told the court that on September 16, Muvezwa went on the hunt for Pasipanodya Tigere (39), both from the same Donje Farm, and upon finding him, picked a log and struck him once on the head, accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

Tigere fell to the ground and the furious Muvezwa battered him all over the body.

The complainant was injured and rushed to hospital.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Chamisa tells Generals to shut up and go back to barracks

3 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Robert Mugabe's business empire crumbles

3 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Mnangagwa's CIO boss relative fired

3 hrs ago | 1270 Views

'Mnangagwa makes hast military appointment amid coup threats' - Report

3 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in poisoning scare

4 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Chamisa wants action against 'dictators'

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimnbabwean vendor resorts to buying torn dollars

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF official takes over Harare dam

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

AFM pastor sues church for $13m

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Passion Java humiliated over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1116 Views

We need to urgently fix Zimbabwe, says Makoni

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe coups: What now for the legacies?

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Calls for new body to tackle Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Residents want border opened

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Council cremator stuck in SA

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Nyamandlovu farmer charged over threats to shoot govt officials

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Moana ‘ghost' haunts family

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

From Njube to Surrey-Kwangwa's story

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zuma investigator queries NSSA audit

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Only 10% of Zimbabweans on medical aid

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Lozw empire king, Mambo clarifies ascendance to the throne

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zacc charges dead official

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Covid-19 scare as borders reopen

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zifa confront Chiwenga's Cosafa on expulsion

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector readies for monitoring technology

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Salaries to be restored to 2018 levels

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa's councillors in deadlock over posts

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

3 arrested for speeding unregistered car towards Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

More schools, colleges hit by Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

US elections expose flaws in Western democracy

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Father murders epileptic son

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Anxiety over freak Zupco accidents

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zinara commits $1 billion to roads rehab

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ginimbi left no registered will lawyer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ups stakes in Covid-19 fight

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Ramaphosa owns trophy hunting company?

10 hrs ago | 4127 Views

Bhebhe fights expulsion from MDC-T at High Court

10 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Hope fades in Zimbabwe 3 years after Mugabe's ouster

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

MDC-T Masvingo turns against Khupe, Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Chamisa lashes Zimbabwe army

10 hrs ago | 780 Views

Chiwenga suffers a crashing legal defeat

10 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere calls for 'popular revolution' against Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 352 Views

Toilet saves family from violent storm

10 hrs ago | 318 Views

Media organisations cry foul over television licensing

10 hrs ago | 118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days