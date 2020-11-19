Man bashes wife's boyfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Mvurwi man who assaulted his wife's boyfriend with a log was yesterday jailed for 10 days by a Guruve magistrate.Westone Muvezwa (33) escaped jail after the magistrate gave him the option of a $600 fine.Prosecutor, Albert Charewa, told the court that on September 16, Muvezwa went on the hunt for Pasipanodya Tigere (39), both from the same Donje Farm, and upon finding him, picked a log and struck him once on the head, accusing him of having an affair with his wife.Tigere fell to the ground and the furious Muvezwa battered him all over the body.The complainant was injured and rushed to hospital.