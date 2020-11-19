Council cremator stuck in SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

A US$100 000 cremator bought by Bulawayo City Council in Japan in 2017 is still stuck in South Africa after the local authority failed to pay R120 000 in taxes.The cremator was impounded while on transit to Bulawayo by the South African Revenue Services (SARS), which queried its destination.Council in June engaged the Covid-19 national taskforce led by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi to assist in having the cremator released from South Africa.Town clerk Christopher Dube submitted a report to council seeking authority to pay R120 000 to SARS as costs of suit to facilitate the release of the cremator.However, latest council minutes show that the Covid-19 lockdowns are hampering negotiations for the release of the cremator.Council's chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou said Covid-19 had also become a stumbling block in trying to bring the cremator to Bulawayo.