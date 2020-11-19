Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Council cremator stuck in SA

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A US$100 000 cremator bought by Bulawayo City Council in Japan in 2017 is still stuck in South Africa after the local authority failed to pay R120 000 in taxes.

The cremator was impounded while on transit to Bulawayo by the South African Revenue Services (SARS), which queried its destination.

Council in June engaged the Covid-19 national taskforce led by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi to assist in having the cremator released from South Africa.

Town clerk Christopher Dube submitted a report to council seeking authority to pay R120 000 to SARS as costs of suit to facilitate the release of the cremator.

However, latest council minutes show that the Covid-19 lockdowns are hampering negotiations for the release of the cremator.

Council's chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou said Covid-19 had also become a stumbling block in trying to bring the cremator to Bulawayo.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Chamisa tells Generals to shut up and go back to barracks

3 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Robert Mugabe's business empire crumbles

3 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Mnangagwa's CIO boss relative fired

3 hrs ago | 1177 Views

'Mnangagwa makes hast military appointment amid coup threats' - Report

3 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in poisoning scare

3 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Chamisa wants action against 'dictators'

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimnbabwean vendor resorts to buying torn dollars

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF official takes over Harare dam

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

AFM pastor sues church for $13m

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Passion Java humiliated over Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1078 Views

We need to urgently fix Zimbabwe, says Makoni

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe coups: What now for the legacies?

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Calls for new body to tackle Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Residents want border opened

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Nyamandlovu farmer charged over threats to shoot govt officials

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Moana ‘ghost' haunts family

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

From Njube to Surrey-Kwangwa's story

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zuma investigator queries NSSA audit

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Only 10% of Zimbabweans on medical aid

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man bashes wife's boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Lozw empire king, Mambo clarifies ascendance to the throne

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zacc charges dead official

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Covid-19 scare as borders reopen

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zifa confront Chiwenga's Cosafa on expulsion

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector readies for monitoring technology

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Salaries to be restored to 2018 levels

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa's councillors in deadlock over posts

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

3 arrested for speeding unregistered car towards Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

More schools, colleges hit by Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

US elections expose flaws in Western democracy

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Father murders epileptic son

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Anxiety over freak Zupco accidents

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zinara commits $1 billion to roads rehab

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ginimbi left no registered will lawyer

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ups stakes in Covid-19 fight

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ramaphosa owns trophy hunting company?

10 hrs ago | 3995 Views

Bhebhe fights expulsion from MDC-T at High Court

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Hope fades in Zimbabwe 3 years after Mugabe's ouster

10 hrs ago | 420 Views

MDC-T Masvingo turns against Khupe, Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3061 Views

Chamisa lashes Zimbabwe army

10 hrs ago | 772 Views

Chiwenga suffers a crashing legal defeat

10 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere calls for 'popular revolution' against Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Toilet saves family from violent storm

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Media organisations cry foul over television licensing

10 hrs ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days